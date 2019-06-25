Dachshund Races, Rescued Dog Reunion set for July 11

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The 2019 Dachshund Races and Rescued Dog Reunion will be held on Thursday night, July 11 at the Festival Gardens across from the Abilene Zoo.

Flying Dachshunds from all over will be zipping across the beautiful grass race course as the sun goes down. Any Dachshund can race for free, and you can register online or at the gate on race day. Last year over 100 Dachshunds raced.

Goofiest Dachshund Trophy. Your dog won’t run? You can still win a trophy! Some dogs run in circles, some stop to visit with each other. We’ll pick the Goofiest Dachshund, run or no run!

Register your Dachshund to race at RescueTheAnimals.org, then just show up and race. You can also register on race day starting at 5:00 p.m.

5:00 pm Gates open for race registration

6:30 pm Rescued Dog Reunion (Gates open at 5:00 pm) Open to all Breeds! Any Rescued Dog can participate no matter where they were “rescued.”

7:00 pm Dachshund Races

The Dog Show for All Breeds….The Rescued Dog Reunion…..Your Dog Can Win a trophy!

This is a great evening in the park for people, kids, and dogs. Plus, our Rescued Reunion is open to all breeds of dogs. We want to meet every rescued dog in Texas. No matter how you rescued your dog, come join the fun.

In the Rescued Dog Reunion we will award trophies as follows: Homecoming King and Queen Mr. and Miss Congeniality Best Costume Smallest Dog Tallest Dog Fat Dog of the Year Youngest Dog Oldest Dog Owner and Dog Look-a-Like Couple of the Year Since the event is free, we are looking for sponsors for the Dachshund Races and Rescued Dog Reunion. Sponsor levels Donate online at RescueTheAnimals.org and go to the Dachshund Race page. Bronze Race Sponsor $100 Silver Race Sponsor $250 Gold Race Sponsor $500 Diamond Race Sponsor $1,000 Platinum Race Sponsor: $2,500 Super Dachshund Lover: $5,000