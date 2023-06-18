BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Father’s Day is a day to celebrate fathers and father figures in someone’s life. Whether you are a new dad, seasoned dad, stepdad, bonus dad, or anything in-between, our KTAB/KRBC staff wishes you a very happy Father’s Day.
Fathers are known for a variety of things; maybe they’re handy around the house or maybe they tell the best dad jokes. Here are some of our favorite dad jokes:
- Where do you learn to make a banana split? At sundae school!
- Why did the Bear get our family cookout? The smell of those hot dogs were unbearable.
- “Dad, did you get a haircut?” “No, I got them all cut!”
- “Why did the mushroom throw a party?” “Because he was an fungi””
- It’s raining cats and dogs, so be careful not to step in a poodle
- “I love jokes about immortality, they never get old”