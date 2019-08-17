‘Daddy went swimming’: 3-year-old girl found alone on boat in Texas lake

LAKE GRANBURY, Texas (CNN) – A 3-year-old girl was found alone on a boat in Hood County, Texas on Friday.

And now, after a daylong search, authorities have recovered a body.

They have not confirmed whether it belongs to the girl’s 32-year-old father, who launched his boat on Lake Granbury late Thursday afternoon.

A person living on the lake reportedly found the child in a boat, drifting, around 9a.m. after hearing a phone ringing on the water.

Police said the child was in good condition and that she told them, “Daddy went swimming.”

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.