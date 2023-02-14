Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another

A victim made a report for fraud.

6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at an Abilene hospital.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim made a report for fraud.

1900 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported he hired a mechanic to work on his vehicle. He paid him $500 and never heard back, then learned his vehicle had been impounded and abandoned. There were parts missing when he picked it up.

2000 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal trespass report in south Abilene where suspects entered a fence and damaged a vehicle.

1900 block of University Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend pushed her during an argument.

2700 block of S 14th Street – Stalking

A report was taken for stalking at a south Abilene business.

2300 block of Cooke Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported he allowed a mechanic to use his vehicle and was later informed his vehicle had been impounded after the drive was arrested. The mechanic had let a family member use the car without permisison.

800 block of Jeanette Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim left her purse in an unlocked car it it was stolen, along with cash and her ID and credit cards.

2100 block of Amy Lyn Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A suspect used his phone to text 9-1-1 to say he wanted police to come arrest him or he would blow up the police station.

200 block of Ross Avenue – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report was taken for Debit/Credit Card Abuse after a victim found out a suspect took $300 from her account.

2000 block of S 5th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

Arrests

Bobby Pedroza – Warrant

Pedroza was contacted after he was seen entering a disabled vehicle and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Michael Ritzko – Criminal Trespass

Ritzko was arrested after refusing to leave the emergency room when he was medically cleared. He also yelled at staff and security. When officers arrived, he still refused to leave and said “take me to jail”.

Justin Frauton – Criminal Trespass

Frauton was staying at a recovery home. He is accused of texting 9-1-1 and telling police to come arrest him or he would blow up the police station. When officers arrived, he admitted to sending the text because he was about to be homeless and would rather to to jail.

Bridgette Parks – Public Intoxication

Parks was contacted after flashing people in the parking lot of an Abilene gas station. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to smoking methamphetamine.

Willie Hunter – Stalking, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest

Hunter is accused of treating to cause harm to a victim and said he was going to blow her brains out. He also fled from officers following a vehicle collision.

Flem Brawley – Public Intoxication

Brawley is accused of screaming and yelling at people who were passing by his location. When officers arrived, he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was found to be in possession of liquor in his coat pocket when he was arrested.