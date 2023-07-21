Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of Lincoln Drive – Theft of Property

A vehicle was reported stolen.

3400 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene business reported their exterior window was damaged with an unknown projectile.

200 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call that was old in nature.

1600 block of Orange Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information.

200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

Police were dispatched to a theft call where the victim had her bicycle stolen.

00 block of Bay Water Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Possession/Use of Identifying Information was taken.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

An Abilene business discovered an employee had been making transactions on their business account for years, totaling at least $61,430.

3200 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

300 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence

2800 block of Pine Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect in north Abilene. He did have a visible injury.

3200 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested after refusing to leave a property when warned of criminal trespass.

2500 block of S Clack Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken at a south Abilene gas station when clerk reported a suspect threw a clipboard at him.

900 block of Milford Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

Arrests

Felicia Benivamondez – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Benivamondez was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of breaking a doorbell camera to a protected address, violating her protective order.

Damor Barnes – Warrant

Barnes was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Dillon Rex – Public Intoxication

Rex was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of being intoxicated and starting problems. He left on a skateboard and was later contacted on S 3rd Street. He was immediately confrontational and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Casey Flannagan – Possession of Controlled Substance

Flannagan was contacted for running a stop sign and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a consensual search.

Javier Juarez-Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Juarez-Rodriguez was contacted after crashing his vehicle into a stopped train. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Anna Mayorga – Criminal Trespass

Mayorga was contacted in reference to a trespass in progress and was arrested.

Kristy McCullough – Warrant

McCullough was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Augustina Longoria – Warrant

Longoria was contacted in reference to a traffic violation and was found to have an active warrant.

Kalon Oneal – Public Intoxication

Oneal was contacted during a check welfare call and was found to be asleep in a vehicle alongside the driver. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Andrea Jones – Driving While Intoxicated

Jones was found to be asleep in her vehicle alongside her passenger while in the drive through lane of an Abilene fast food establishment. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Eliseo Murillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Murillo was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.