Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Robbery

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft where a suspect tried to take nearly 100 items from a store.

1400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A bicycle worth $300 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft

A victim reported his ID was used to open a credit card without his permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Possession/Use of Identifying Information was completed.

1000 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported someone went into her deceased family member’s residence and took items.

5300 block of Taos Drive -Aggravated Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence. Two victims were identified.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect accused of stealing food worth $600 has been arrested.

1700 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Property

A bicycle was reported stolen in north Abilene.

5300 block of Hartford Street – Assault Pregnant Person

Arrests

Christine Rice – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Rice is accused of placing items into bags while shopping and not paying for them.

Brennan Bell – Public Intoxication

Bell was contacted during a disturbance at a local coffee shop. He was showing signs of being intoxicated on narcotics and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Bryan Wristen – Assault Family Violence

Wristen was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of fleeing the scene. He allegedly struck and pushed victims at some point during the altercation. They both had injuries.

Javier Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated

Gonzales was contacted while asleep in his vehicle. Officers found an open container of alcohol between his legs and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via consent and he was arrested.

Jeremy Helser – Theft of Property

Helser was contacted after he was seen taking nearly $600 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.

Marivel Miranda-Hernandez – Warrant

Miranda-Hernandez was contacted during a call for service and was found to have active warrants.