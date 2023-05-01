Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Terroristic Threat/Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim stated he and another man got into a fight and the other man chased him with a vehicle while trying to hit him with it.

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole multiple items in north Abilene.

2400 block of Rountree Drive – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown subject entered a garage and stole groceries worth $60.

1300 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $650 was stolen from his residence.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Mischief

Abilene police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown person damaged her vehicle.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

An xbox worth $300 was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.

900 block of Peach Street – Assault Family Violence

Two roommates were involved in a disturbance in south Abilene.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Police responded to a report of debit card abuse.

1900 block of University Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

Two suspects involved in a dating relationship were involved in a physical altercation.

1000 block of Locust Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his brother assaulted him in south Abilene.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported a catalytic convertor worth $1,500 was stolen.

2300 block Minter Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene

1000 block of N Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

3100 block of Sandefer Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole cash worth $230 from a victim’s car after giving her a ride to the store.

1400 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene.

1300 block of Magnolia Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence after a call for service.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

Police were called regarding a disturbance that happened the night before.

700 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Stalking

A victim reported he was followed home by a known suspect, who has placed the victim in fear of serious bodily injury before.

8000 block of Hardwick Road – Burglary of Building

A victim reported their riding mower worth $8,000 was stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested after a battery worth $50 was stolen.

200 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her home was broken into.

6200 block of Hwy 83-84 – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicles tire was slashed.

2300 block of Oakland Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was contacted and arrested in reference to another case. He was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

5200 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence at a south Abilene hotel.

Arrests

Brandon Burton – Warrant

Burton was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Elijah Haro – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Haro was brought into the police station after he was located inside a stolen vehicle. He was aware that others he was with had stolen the vehicle and continued to operate it without the owner’s consent.

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Willmon was contacted at a shelter he had been previously trespassed from before.

Brian Taylor – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container, Warrant

Taylor was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was also found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Rochelle Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Ezell Lewis – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Lewis was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. A subsequent search of his person yielded methamphetamine.

Dra Glimore – Driving While Intoxicated

Gilmore was contacted while operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Gary Hargrove – Driving While License Suspended

Hargrove was pulled over for expired license plates and was found to have no insurance and a non-eligible drivers license.

Hector Betancourt – Driving While Intoxicated

Betancourt was pulled over for going 57 MPH in a 47 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to having drinks at a local bar. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.096 and 0.101.

Gillbert Gomez – Driving While Intoxicated

Gomez was pulled over for being involved in a street race. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant. He was also found to be in possession of 69 grams of marijuana and 5 THC cartridges.

Lindsay Carrillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Carrillo was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She admitted to drinking 4 shots and failed multiple field sobriety tests. An open bottle of liquor was found in her makeup bag. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.129 and 0.121.

Kristofer Whitehead – Public Intoxication

Whitehead was contacted for yelling and cussing at people who were going in and out of stores. He was also punching car windows and was showing other signs of being intoxicated on some sort of drug. He was arrested.

Gregory Ragle – Public Intoxication

Ragle was contacted during a disturbance in progress. He is accused of cussing and throwing his fists around, scaring neighbors. He was showing signs of being intoxicated when officers arrived and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Mae Lewis – Warrant

Lewis was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jessie Ramos – Warrant

Ramos was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Eric Walker – Disorderly Conduct

Walker was contacted during a disturbance in north Abilene. He was trying to smoke inside a fast food restaurant and was also yelling profanities to other patrons.

Marcus Legere – Assault Threat

Legere is accused of hitting a victim, causing her pain.

George Jennings – Driving While Intoxicated

Jennings was contacted during a crash, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn and he was transported to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Mary Neal – Assault Threat/Contact

Neal is accused of pushing her husband during an altercation while she was intoxicated.

Jazmyn Johnson – Driving While Intoxicated

Johnson was contacted during a vehicle crash, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and had an open container of alcohol. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.2 and 0.193.

Diana Rodriguez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant, and a subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine, a pipe, and marijuana in her bra.

Latoya Dunlap – Theft of Property

Dunlap was contacted during a theft in progress. She was seen taking batteries and taking them to the return desk without paying for them in exchange for a gift card worth $50.

Colton Giddings – Assault Family Violence, Violation of Bond

Giddings is accused of punching his girlfriend in the head and face and also impeding her breathing. She did feel pain. He also was found to be in possession of a firearm, violating bond conditions.

Christopher Whittington – Assault Family Violence

Whittington was contacted during a call for service. He’s accused of punching and biting his girlfriend. She did have a bite mark and wished to press charges.

Trent Buckley – Driving While Intoxicated

Buckley was seen driving at a high rate of speed. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to being at a bar. He also had an open container and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.168 and 0.167.

Samuel King – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

King was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of shoving his wife.