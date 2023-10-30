Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

900 block of Hickory Street – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene resident reported his front door windows were broken.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Theft of Property

More than $1,200 was reported stolen.

2300 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was completed after a suspect damaged a victim’s property.

3100 block of Spinks Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for possession/use of identifying information.

1700 block of Poplar Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported she loaned her vehicle to someone and has been unable to get it back.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

6500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

An arrest was made for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

2300 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged she was assaulted by her sister in north Abilene.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A discharge of weapon and terroristic threat report was taken.

3600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

2200 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A go-cart and motorcycle were stolen from a fenced lot at an Abilene store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for identity theft.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report was taken for debit card abuse.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit card abuse was taken

3800 block of Purdue Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her in south Abilene.

5200 block of Llano Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was pushed out of a parked vehicle by her girlfriend and was cut by car keys.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault of Pregnant Person

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence on a pregnant person.

4200 block of Woods Place – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect at the hospital.

1700 block of Oak Street – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A fraud case was obtained in south Abilene.

7300 block of Mountain View Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her brother in south Abilene.

700 block of Beech Street – Aggravated Assault SBI

A victim was struck in the head by a known suspect.

400 block of Penrose Drive – Criminal Mischief

A homeowner reported her window was broken by an unknown suspect.

1400 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

1100 block of Roma Lane – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his roommate.

1000 block of E Hwy 80 – Assault

An assault was reported in north Abilene

4100 block of S Danville Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene food establishment.

300 block of Somerset Place – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence after two brothers got into a physical altercation.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

$600 worth of cash was stolen.

1700 block of Chestnut Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a suspect was on her property who had been warned of criminal trespass before.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for Possession/Use of Identifying Information

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence after a victim reported he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, who threw an ice cream scoop at his head, causing injury.

200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A wallet was reported stolen in north Abilene.

900 block of Hickory Street – Criminal Mischief

3000 block of Turner Drive – Theft of Property

A controller worth $300 was reported stolen in Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

Gloves, a bag, and a baseball bat were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A report was taken for theft and possession of controlled substance.

400 block of EN 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene.

1600 block of Antilley Road – Criminal Trespass

A criminal trespass arrest was made in south Abilene.

1600 block of Palm Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim claimed the roommate owes money threatened to kill her.

1700 block of S 17th Street – Burglary of Building

Tools worth $500 were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1400 block of N 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Kidnapping

200 block of Pine Street – Reckless Damage or Destruction

A reckless damage report in north Abilene.

3100 block of Waverly Avenue – Assault Family

A man was arrested for assault in south Abilene.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Impede Breath

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was completed.

1100 block of S Bowie Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A burglary of vehicle report was taken.

4400 block of Crawford Drive – Assault

A report was completed for assault after a victim reported she was assaulted by two unknown suspects at a club.

900 block of Hickory Street – Criminal Mischief

A resident in north Abilene reported his brother broke into his house.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Stalking

A citizen reported a known suspect was armed with a gun a recording him and other people inside a south Abilene restaurant.

2400 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

3300 block of Turner Drive – Theft of Property

A gaming console was stolen from a south Abilene business.

6800 block of Cedar Elm Drive – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect damaged a victim’s property in south Abilene.

300 block of Palm Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was generated for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone cut the cables to his bicycles and took two bikes.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plate was stolen.

Arrests

Lydia Fernandez – Warrant

Heather Lee – Public Intoxication

Ashley Benavides – Warrant

Ivana Cortinez – Warrant

Jose Renteria – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence

Raymond Hewitt – Warrant

Starry Santana – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Bobbie Wooldridge – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Aaron Evans – Warrant

Olivia Ellington – Assault Family Violence

Caleb Sherman – Assault Pregnant Person, Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Warrant

Dreadarius McElroy – Escape from Custody, Resist Arrest, Failure to Identify, Evading Arrest, Warrant

Austin Reynolds – Assault Family Violence

Xavier Cedillo – Warrant

Gustavo Castro – Warrant

Leah Ellis – Driving While Intoxicated

Alvin Bentancur – Warrant

Edward Jones – Assault Family Violence

Dustin Burton – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Adriana Mobley – Warrant

William Dupre – Public Intoxication

Mckinley Ritche – Possession of Controlled Substance

Bobbie Fletcher – Failure to Identify

Joser Tavera-Villegas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Jose Sanchez – Criminal Trespass

Christopher Roberts – Warrant

Nathan McKee – Warrant

Anthony McKee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Driver License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Adrian Pena – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Meranda Delgadillo – Warrant

Alan Robinson – Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance

Jeremy Bennett – Warrant

Shantee Boswell – Possession of Controlled Substance

Timothy Hoffman – Criminal Trespass

Cody Edmondson – Driving While Intoxicated

Destiny Osgood – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury

Johnny Watson – Criminal Trespass

Alejandro Valero – Warrant

Brandi Ortez – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lauren Valenica – Possession of Controlled Substance

Taylor Land – Warrant

Bobby Scott – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Jose Montoya – Driving While Intoxicated, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Michael Sirianni – Disorderly Conduct

Deandre Gatson – Disorderly Conduct

Jayden Williams – Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Identify, Obstruction/Retaliation, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Mashae McDonald – Public Intoxication

Gabriel Martinez – Disorderly Conduct

Alexander Rubio – Driving While Intoxicated

Jerome Stripling – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Brandon Federico – Public Intoxication

Seth Long – Public Intoxication

William Caram – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Savannah McGhee – Assault Family Violence

Robert Rodriquez – Warrant

Charmane Brown – Driving While Intoxicated with Child