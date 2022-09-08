Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking $404 worth of items from a south Abilene store.



900 block of N Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene business reported unknown suspects damaged their property.



1400 block of Orange Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his mother’s residence was broken into. He saw a suspect in the backyard attempting to climb a fence.



4800 block of Jarman Road – Assault Family Violence

A female victim was assaulted within Abilene city limits.



1100 block of Poplar Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of striking her sister in the moth during an argument. The victim did suffer a busted lip.



3800 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in north Abilene. A female reported a known suspect assaulted her. The suspect was going when officers arrived.



6500 block of Five Points Parkway – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A suspect took a victim’s truck while he was at work. A pistol and shotgun were inside.



1300 block of S 6th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was burglarized in south Abilene.



3800 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene. A male suspect is accused of dragging a victim with his vehicle and attempting to run him over.



2400 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was punched in the face during an incident of family violence and sustained a bloody nose.

Arrests

Aaron Powell – Disorderly Conduct

Powell’s neighbors called police because he was seen standing naked in a public roadway. This is the second time he was standing near this particular residence within a one hour period. Police had already warned Powell that he would be arrested if he was seen naked in public again. He was standing outside of his neighbors house and stated he was waiting for officers to come arrest him.



Raymond Hewitt – Warrant

Officers contacted Hewitt during a call for indecent exposure and learned he had a parole warrant. He was arrested without incident.



Zavier Hodge – Theft of Property

Hodge is accused of stealing $404 from a south Abilene store. Security saw him scanning and bagging items in the self checkout, but he did not pay before passing all points of sale.



Glynda Shifflet – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Shifflet was contacted at a residence and found to have active warrants. Methamphetamine was found inside her wallet.



Lorenzo Gonzales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop and officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.



Jerry Meeks – Warrant

Meeks was contacted during a call for service and was found to have a warrant out of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office



Jacob Morgan – Assault Family Violence

Morgan is accused of attempting to run over his girlfriend during a fight. He was driving when he grabbed the victim’s shirt, reversed his vehicle, and drug the victim while he reversed. She fell and sustained minor injuries. He then tried to grab her shirt a second time but was unsuccessful.