Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported their vehicle was stolen from a local business. This suspect was seen going through several vehicles before the theft.



2700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and stole a firearm.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A bank reported a known suspect attempted to cash a fraudulent check.



3600 block of Firedog Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported their vehicle was stolen from a south side home.



1000 block of S 32nd Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business owner reported an electric golf cart valued at $4,000 was stolen. He last saw the cart two weeks ago.



2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A report of criminal mischief was taken at a north Abilene business.



500 block of Woodlawn Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his lawn mower valued at $250 was stolen from his car port.



3800 block of Antilley Road – Theft by Check

A suspect passed several forged checks at a south side financial institution.



3200 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect borrowed a battery jumper valued at $175 from their business and left his drivers license but has not returned the equipment.



700 block of Barrow Street – Forgery

A victim reported a known suspect gave her two counterfeit $20. She gave him change.



300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect at a north Abilene apartment complex.



1500 block of S 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was generated for Assault Family Violence



1000 block of Burger Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Officers responded to a reported protective order violation but a suspect was not located.

Arrests

Edurado Resendiz – Assault Family Violence

Resendiz was contacted during an injured person call. Police learned a 15-year-old male, who is Resendiz’s roommate at a foster home, had been assaulted. He had visible injuries consistent with someone punching him.



Kayla Delgado – Theft of Property

Delgado and her friend (see below arrest) were seen going around a local grocery store, hiding items in their purses and the shopping cart. They went to the check out and rang up some of the items but not the others. They rang up $95 worth of items, but the items in their cart were worth $220. Delgado was also found with $60 worth of items in her purse.



Julie Garcia – Theft of Property

Garcia and her friend (see above arrest) were seen going around a local grocery store, hiding items in their purses and the shopping cart. They went to the check out and rang up some of the items but not the others. They rang up $95 worth of items, but the items in their cart were worth $220. Garcia was also found with $140 worth of items in her purse.

Alfred Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and was found to have a warrant for his arrest.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Seatbelt, No Driver’s License

Misdemeanor citations were issued



Jack Walker – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Walker was contacted during a traffic stop and a check revealed he had an active warrant. He did give a false name to officers before the warrant was cleared and confirmed.



Ryan Dickman – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Dickman was contacted in a traffic stop after an officer saw him run a red light. The officer thought Dickman may be intoxicated but he was not showing any signs of intoxication. Dickman gave consent to search his vehicle and advised he may have marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, along with two smoking devices, a grinder, and a loaded handgun.