Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of S 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his cell phone was stolen when he left it on a bus.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen switching price tags on several items.

600 block of Parsons Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used his identity to obtain a credit card in his name.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Police responded to a call of a theft where two suspects were seen taking items.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

An Abilene business said they did $6,300 worth of plumbing work for an individual who paid with checks from an account with insufficient funds.

300 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A suspect was issued a citation for theft after he took $25 from the cash register of an Abilene business.

700 block of Lexington Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his home and stole multiple firearms.

5200 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Pregnant Person

An assault family violence report was taken.

3200 block of S Danville Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

$8,000 worth of tools were reported stolen.

Arrests

Dillan Franklin – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Michelle Kilgore – Warrant

Virginia Yescas – Theft of Property

Marqui Burfict – Theft of Property

Dennis Waite – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Tevye Nguyen – Assault Family Violence