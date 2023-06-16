Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Minter Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend during an argument. He did sustain an injury that caused him pain.

1000 block of Energy Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect took two catalytic converters off work trucks.

3000 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

3600 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A tool worth $900 was reported stolen.

3100 block of Ivy Lane – Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communication to 911

3000 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene drugstore reported a known suspect drew all over their concrete sidewalk with marker, causing $200 worth of damage.

100 block of N Pioneer Drive – Violation Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in violation of a protective order.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a pistol worth $350 was stolen.

4600 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported an unknown suspect stole a vehicle worth $12,995.

5900 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a bridle, camper, and saddle were stolen.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend during a physical altercation.

100 block of Green Street – Theft of Property

Two catalytic converters worth $3,000 total were reported stolen.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Forgery Financial

A bank reported a suspect passing counterfeit checks.

1600 block of Orange Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was arrested in north Abilene for Assault Family Violence.

600 block of Santos Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers learned a victim assaulted her mother after she slapped her in the cheek, causing her pain.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Two men were seen arguing in the street in south Abilene.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her purse and other property was stoeln from her vehicle, and an unknown suspect used her cards.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Evading Arrest Detention

A suspect was seen placing electronics inside a suitcase before leaving all points of sale. He was then found to have $750 worth of stolen goods.

200 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in north Abilene. She did have minor visible injuries.

4800 block of W Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence was reported in north Abilene.

2900 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Building

Several vape pens were reported stolen.

Arrests

Jennifer Steele – Assault Family Violence

Steele is accused of grabbing and scratching her boyfriend during an argument.

Antwania McCrary – Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communication to 9-1-1

McCrary is accused of making 9-1-1 calls for non-emergency needs. Dispatch told her to use the non-emergency number but she refused. She then said she was going to keep calling 9-1-1 until and officer responded to her location, so one showed up and placed her under arrest. She has a history of this behavior.

Jon Bailey – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Bailey is accused of trespassing at a store he had been warned from previously. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Jimmy Allison – Violation of Bond

Allison was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to be violating a protective order by being around his passenger, who was a protected party.

Darcy Butler – Assault Family Violence

Butler was contacted during a disturbance in north Abilene, where she is accused of grabbing her sister during an altercation.

Mindy McCullough – Assault

McCullough was contacted during a disturbance where she is accused of slapping her mother on the left cheek after her mother had oral surgery.

David Rodriquez – Theft of Property

Rodriquez is accused of taking a car from an Abilene business. He was later caught driving this car and admitted he and his passenger had originally financed the car through Frontier Motors but it was repossessed when they defaulted on payment. They then stole it back, using keys that were still in their possession.

Kathy Cervantes – Theft of Property

Cervantes is accused of taking a car from an Abilene business. She was later caught riding in this car and admitted she and the driver had originally financed the car through Frontier Motors but it was repossessed when they defaulted on payment. They then stole it back, using keys that were still in their possession.

Marty Stringer – Public Intoxication

Stringer was seen causing a disturbance in only boxers at an Abilene business. He was also being belligerent with officers. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Richard Powers – Driving While Intoxicated

Powers was contacted following a motor vehicle collision. He admitted to coming from a bar down the street and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple filed sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via consent.

Priscilla Delrio – Warrant

Delrio was contacted in reference to active warrants and was arrested.

Kuol Kuol – Evading Arrest Detention, Theft of Property

Kuol is accused of placing $750 worth of electronics inside a suitcase then fleeing an Abilene store without paying.

Jadarius Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Trystynn Lord – Assault Family Violence

Lord is accused of slapping, biting, and scratching her boyfriend. He did have visible injuries.

Audruy Hamell – Warrant

Hamell was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Jacob Paris – Warrant

Paris was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Allen George – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

George was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well.

Ruperto Chacon Aguirre – Driving While Intoxicated

Chacon Aguirre was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

David Clark – Driving While Intoxicated

Clark was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via consent.

William Langford – Warrant

Langford was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.