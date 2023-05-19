Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of Antilley Road – Graffiti

A South Abilene school was vandalized with spray paint.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A store reported that a motorized shopping cart valued at $2,000 was stolen.

1700 block of South 3rd Street – Burglary of Habitation

Unknown suspects reportedly broke into a vacant apartment unit and stole a refrigerator valued at $400.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened to send intimate material of her to friends if she did not give him money. The victim is pressing charges.

4300 block of South 1st Street – Family Violence Assault

In the parking lot of a business, a victim told police she was assaulted by her ex-girlfriend.

1200 block of Poplar Street – Theft of Property

A woman reported that two bicycles were stolen from her, each valued at $300.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

At a North Abilene business, a man was reported to have been seen stealing tools valued at around $450. Police attempted to contact him, but he ran away. He was found a short time later with the stolen merchandise.

2100 block of Vogel Avenue – Family Violence Assault

See arrests.

1200 block of Merchant Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

See arrests.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A victim reported that her ID was used to open a bank account without her permission.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A Samsung cell phone was reported stolen from a victim at a North Abilene business.

100 block of Elm Street – Theft of Property

Police were dispatched to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. A report was taken for the theft of a trailer valued at $1,000.

3900 block of Old Anson Road – Injury to Elderly

A 45-year-old woman was arrested for Family Violence assault of an elderly person. No further information was released.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Building

A building was burglarized of 90+ cartons of cigarettes, cash, a safe, and a dolly. The cigarettes stolen were valued at $10,000.

Arrests

Timothy Smith – Theft of Property

A transient man was arrested after he was seen entering a United Supermarket on South 14th Street while riding a motorized HEB cart valued at $2,000. Smith left the store with a $14.00 walking cane without paying for it. After his arrest, Smith was found to have multiple prior theft convictions.

Christopher Walker – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest

Police were called to the North Abilene Walmart about a theft happening. Officers made contact with Walker who matched the suspect’s description. He was seen putting items in a plastic Walmart bag, and removing security devices. Walker exited through the garden center, and the officer told him to stop. Walker then ran through the parking lot. After he was caught, $450 worth of stolen merchandise was found in a nearby dumpster.

Stefan Rennerfeldt – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

An observer called police to report an armed subject near Martinez Elementary School. The calling party’s description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number matched Rennerfeldt’s. The caller said the driver pointed a pistol at them, causing fear for their lives. Upon stopping Rennerfeldt, police noted a handgun in plain sight matching the victim’s description. The victims performed a ‘one-on-one field identification,’ confirming Rennerfeldt’s involvement.

Dwight Smart – Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest

Police contacted Smart while driving along North Willis Street, known to have a warrant for his arrest. Details on him evading and resisting arrest was not included in his arrest report.

Jon Bailey – Criminal Trespass

Bailey was trespassed from the Starbucks on Barrow and 14th streets in September of 2022. On Thursday, he was found on the front steps of the business and told police he knew he was not supposed to be there. Reportedly, Bailey told the arresting officer he wanted to go to jail.

Felisita Donaghey – Criminal Trespass

This arrest occurred at the Abilene Public Library on North Mockingbird Lane. No further information was released.

Timothy Cisneros – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a North Abilene apartment. There, a victim said her son grabbed her by the throat. Police noted scratch marks on the victim’s neck, consistent with her account.

Jaime Gonzales – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Police stopped Gonzales in the 2200 block of Ambler Avenue for making a wide right turn. During the stop, an officer could see “a black Glock 19 in the passenger seat.” The officer’s partner said marijuana was also detected.

Elaina Spriggs – Driving While Intoxicated

Failing to stop at a stop sign, police pulled Spriggs over in the 2200 block of Industrial Boulevard after midnight. Upon contact, the officer said they could smell alcohol and Spriggs was displaying signs of intoxication. Her BAC test was 0.115.

Anthony Aguilar – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Aguilar was pulled over in the 2900 block of South Treadaway Boulevard for driving a vehicle with expired plates. A K9 alerted the arresting officer to narcotics. During a vehicle search, meth was discovered and positively identified.

Chassey Parnell – Injury to Elderly

Parnell was contacted in the 3900 block of Old Anson Road during a call for service. Her 67-year-old boyfriend said he was hit in the head with a stiletto heel shoe multiple times. Police said the victim did not have any visible injuries to his face, but did have a cut on his hand where he tried to block the blows. He is not pressing charges.

Ryan Washington – Driving While Intoxicated

Police pulled Washington over in the 500 block of North Mockingbird Lane just before 2:00 a.m. for an undisclosed reason. Police said he smelled of alcohol. His BAC test was 0.083.