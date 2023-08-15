Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

900 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to an assault family violence call, where a victim reported her ex-boyfriend choked her and attempted to drown her in a small swimming pool in their front yard.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported his ID was stolen while he was in prison and was used to open different accounts under his name.

4500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Service

$402 worth of meat was reported stolen from an Abilene grocery store.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Service

$848 worth of meat was reported stolen from a north Abilene grocery store.

2800 block of S 38th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A homeowner reported unknown suspects broke into their residence and stole a large amount of tools.

700 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

Plants worth $300 were reported stolen in north Abilene.

800 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was contacting her after being released from prison.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect kicked the window of a business, causing $500 worth of damage.

5000 block of Hwy 277 S – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for aggravated assault was taken after a suspect pointed firearm at another person near a south Abilene business.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported tools worth $400 were stolen after two suspects worked together to take them from shelves and conceal them in the bathroom.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Service

A suspect left a south Abilene business without paying for services she received. She was identified and cited.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where a victim claimed he was assaulted when a suspect threw a beer can at him. He did have visible injuries and wished to press charges.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Two victims reported a known suspect threatened to cause imminent bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

1000 block of Poplar Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A report for terroristic threat was taken.

Arrests

Orlando Carrillo – Theft of Property

Carrillo was contacted during a call for service, where he was seen taking items from a shelf and concealing them in the bathroom. He’s accused of working with a second offender.

Amber Canon – Theft of Property

Canon was contacted during a call for service, where she was seen taking items from a shelf and concealing them in the bathroom. She’s accused of working with a second offender.

Charles Pacheco – Warrant

Pacheco was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Guajardo – Assault

Guajardo is accused of throwing a beer can at a victim, causing him pain and injury to the hand. This was caught on video. He was showing signs of being intoxicated when officers arrived.

Mateo Valdez – Warrant

Valdez was contacted at his residence and was found to have an active warrant.

Summer Casey – Theft of Service

Casey is accused of fleeing a nail salon after getting $95 worth of services without paying. The manager did get video of her leaving, which included her vehicle and license plate number.

Jay Tully – Possession of Controlled Service

Tully was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Zachery Hinkle – Public Intoxication

Hinkle was contacted during a disturbance, where he was refusing to leave a hospital after receiving treatment. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.