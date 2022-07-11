Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of Austin Street – Harassment

A male reported he was being harassed by another male and a report was made.



1100 block of N 1st Street – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss

An unknown suspect used spray paint to mark a north side building



UNDISCLOSED ADDRESS – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon (Family Violence)

A known suspect assaulted her boyfriend with a knife then fled the city. The victim decline to press charges



1700 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of a Coin Operated/Collection Machine

A northside motel reported someone damaged the coin operated machines and took money without permission.



1700 block of Sewell Street – Continuous Violence Against the Family

A male was arrested for assaulting his wife at their home. Evidence shows the wife was assaulted.



900 block of Veterans Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence. The victim had visible makes and it caused her pain.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Deadly Conduct

A 60-year-old man reported a suspect pointed a firearm at him, placing him in imminent fear of injury of death while he was walking on a south side street.



1600 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A health care worker used credit/debit card information from patients at a north side healthcare facility to give themselves money.



1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass



1200 block of Buccaneer Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a report that an unknown suspect had taken a vehicle from the lot of their business overnight.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A teen was observed concealing 3 items of makeup valued at $10 at a local grocery store in passing the last point of sale.



1400 block of Hope Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim advised all of her medication was taken form her home while she was gone.



2000 block of Anson Avenue – Burglary of a Habitation

Officers responded to a burglary at an unoccupied dwelling.



5800 block of Hartford Street – Assault

A teen reported she was assaulted by a friend of the family.



1300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was stolen from in front of a south Abilene business.



5800 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance call at a residence in south Abilene, where a victim reported her boyfriend got angry and broke her phone, which was valued at $350.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A male reported that his girlfriend scratched and hit him with a closed fist.



800 block of Running Water Trail – Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card

A citizen reported an unknown party had used her credit card information to make a purchase out of town.



1300 block of Clinton Street – Burglary of a Habitation

Multiple air conditioners and tools valued at more than $1,000 were taken from a north Abilene home.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown person damaged the victims vehicle.



4400 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect stole a tool box valued at $300 from a south side store.



2100 block of Hwy 351 – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A male reported an unknown person made accounts in his name and accessed his account.



1100 block of Plaza Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown male suspect.



1300 block of Buccaneer Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a motorcycle valued at $4,700 was stolen by an unknown suspect.



2000 block of N 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.



100 block of Mulberry Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim stated she was hit in the face by her ex-boyfriend.



3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A male reported a female suspect took a speaker, clothing, and identification valued at $700.



5000 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. There were no visible injuries.



1700 block of Jeanette Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect caused around $300 worth of damage to a parked vehicle.



500 block of EN 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A male aggressor was arrested for assault.



700 block of EN 16th Street – Aggravated Robbery

A male victim reported he was robbed by a group of males at gunpoint while walking down the street.



1500 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for family violence was taken at a north side residence.



3100 block of Over Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was strangled by his estranged wife while trying to leave.



1300 block of Musken Road – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to reports of criminal mischief at north Abilene apartments.



1000 block of Locust Street – Assault Family Violence

A male reported his brother grabbed him by the collar of his t-shirt



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence



1500 block of Woodard Street – Harassment



3400 block of Silver Oaks Drive – Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse

A male in south Abilene reported two suspects stole credit cards, earphones, a watch, and medication valued at more than $1,000 collectively.



2000 block of N 2nd Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect used force to enter a north Abilene apartment and take multiple items.



5400 block of S 7th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was completed for violation of bond conditions at a residence in south Abilene.



1300 block of Westway Drive – Criminal Trespass

A male was arrested for Criminal Trespass in south Abilene.

Arrests

Joseph Jordan – Warrant

Jordan was contacted during a disturbance and found to have a warrant for his arrest.



Monty Lang – Continuous Violence Against the Family

Lang was contacted in reference to a disturbance. He is accused of punching his wife in the face during an argument. The victim did have a swollen left eye and a scratch.



Roberto Velazquez Lopez – Assault Family Violence

Lopez was contacted during a disturbance in progress call. He’s accused of trying to take her cell phone and striking her in the leg during the incident.



Joe Dill – Criminal Trespass

Dill is accused of criminally trespassing at the Salvation Army.



Kaymi Bowermaster – Theft of Property

Bowermaster is accused of concealing items at a local grocery store then exiting before paying.



Evette Alari – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Alari was contacted during a disturbance and is accused of giving police false identifying information multiple times. Once her real ID was discovered, Alari was found to have an active warrant out of Taylor County.



Inez Leal – Possession of Marijuana

Leal was contacted during a traffic stop and was not able to present a valid drivers license. The officer also smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. A subsequent search yielded 3.57 ounces of marijuana in two clear plastic bags.



Amelia Rocha – Warrant

Rocha was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.



Archer Evans – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2

Evans was contacted after a call to police and found to have an active warrant. During booking, a crushed pill he admitted was Adderall was found in his possession.



Chris Perkins – Warrant

Perkins was contacted and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Kimberly Hollon – Warrant

Hollon was contacted during a traffic stop for having a brake light out and found to have an active warrant for her arrest.



Stephen Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted at his residence and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Antonio Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted in regards to a suspicious person call and found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.



Hertis Sims – Warrant

Sims was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest



Sean Freeman – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14

Freeman was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Jennifer Williams – Warrant, Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card, Failure to Identify

Williams was contacted and gave police a false ID. When her real name was discovered, she was found to have an active warrant. She was also found to have 5 credit/debit cards that were not in her name inside her purse.



Lupita Hernandez – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair, Warrant

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to stop at a red light and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a soda can that ad a baggie of weed and a baggie containing xanax pills and another medication.



Danielle Guglielmetti – Public Intoxication

Guglielmetti was contacted in the street while intoxicated after locking herself out of her running vehicle. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



Rafael Molinar – Assault Family Violence

Molinar was arrested after a female victim reported they were involved in a fight.



Karl Hampton – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hampton was contacted during a traffic stop and an K9 officer performed an open air sniff around the vehicle, alerting to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded 14 grams of Methamphetamine in Hampton’s possession.



Julia Kyker – Driving While Intoxicated

Kyker was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal, failing to stop at a stop sign, and speeding. During the stop, Kyker failed multiple field sobriety tests and performed poorly. She was arrested and a blood draw was taken via warrant.



Ashley Judkins – Warrant

Judkins was contacted during a call for service and found to have an active warrant.



Darren Kingsbury – Warrant

Kingsbury was contacted during a call for service and found to have an active warrant.



Michael Cechvala – Criminal Trespass

A homeowner reported Cechvala, a known transient, was on his property after being warned of criminal trespass. There was also a picture of Cechvala on the property.