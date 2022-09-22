Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a burglary of a vehicle.

3300 block of Maple Street – Theft of Property

A local business owner reported an unknown suspect stole a trailer full of lawn equipment worth more than $15,000.

4500 block of Bob-O-Link Drive – Theft of Property

A landlord reported former tenents stole appliances and damaged property prior to leaving. Stolen items are worth $1,200.

800 block of Elm Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her and damaged her property.

1300 block of Andy Street – Burglary of a Vehicle

A victim reported unknown suspects entered her vehicle and took documentation from the glove box.

700 block of Park Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A truck was stolen in north Abilene.

1200 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported an employee stole $352.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass

A business reported a shoplifter who had been criminally trespassed before was apprehended by security for showing back up at the store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report was taken for credit and debit card abuse

1800 block of N 11th Street – Theft of Property

1900 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported she saw someone in her home on her surveillance cameras. The suspect fled and it’s unknown if anything was taken, but the back door was open and broken when police arrived.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for repeated violation of a protective order.

5000 block of Hwy 277 S – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported an acquaintance had pointed a gun at him.

3500 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken in north Abilene for Assault Family Violence and Criminal Mischief.

2100 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Service

A citizen reported several items were stolen from her apartment, including a computer, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Stolen items are worth $300.

600 block of Peach Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim alleges his brother attacked him, swinging a machete and threatening to kill him.

Arrests

Chris McCubbins – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register

McMubbins failed to register as a sex offender after being released from prison in August.

Jennifer Kennedy – Warrant

Kennedy was contacted and arrested on active warrants.

Reese Lasly – Warrant

Lasly was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Lashonda Hunter – Criminal Trespass

Hunter was contacted and arrested at the Mall of Abilene for being inside a store she had previously been criminally trespassed from.

Twlight Gue – Public Intoxication, Warrant

Gue was acting erratic and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown suspect while in the parking lot of an Abilene business. She was taken into custody for being a danger to herself and others.

Eliseo Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted after a witness to a crash reported they were following an intoxicated driver. When officers contacted him, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and did admit to having “too much to drink”.

Gilberto Armendarez – Warrant

Armendarez was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with no lights and was found to have an active warrant.

Nicole Wright – Resisting Arrest, Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Warrant

Wright was contacted during a traffic stop for no tail lights and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Her vehicle was searched and she was arrested.