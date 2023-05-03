Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her son lost his phone worth $600.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect is using his old driver license.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $400 was left at a local business and someone put it in a phone kiosk for sale.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone scammed her over the internet.

1400 block of Huckleberry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim contacted police due to her ex-boyfriend burning her property.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was completed.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone used his identity and debit card online.

2300 block of Moore Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported his child’s mother was keeping his vehicle without permission.

700 block of EN 11th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his motorcycle was stolen two months ago by an unknown suspect.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business in south Abilene reported an unknown suspect stole perfume worth $550 from his store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

400 block of Western Hills Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a jewelry box, lawn mower, auger, and luggage was stolen, worth more than $1,000.

3200 block of State Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her son’s electric bicycle worth $1,600 was stolen from school.

1700 block of Bridge Avenue – Theft of Property

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance, which turned into a theft investigation. A table, swing, household items, a light fixture, and sidewalk building materials were reported stolen.

400 block of N Crockett Drive – Assault

Officers responded to an assault in north Abilene.

Arrests

Isidro Lezama – Burglary of Habitation (Aggravated Assault)

Adam Ramriez – Public Intoxication

Ramriez was contacted under an Abilene bridge, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Mercedes Alardin – Warrant

Alardin was contacted during a vehicle collision and was found to have active warrants.

Guy Casselberry – Driving While Intoxicated

Casselberry was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Connal Jennings – Failure to Identify, Warrant

Jennings was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He gave a false ID and was arrested after an active warrant was confirmed.

Stephanie Lopez – Assault

Lopez is accused of assaulting a victim.

Miguel Castaneda – Assault Family Violence

Castaneda was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of causing a physical altercation.