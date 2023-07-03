Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Oak Street – Burglary of Building

A $600 trimmer was stolen from a Southside auto shop.

4300 block Caldwell Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that someone cut the liner to his above-ground pool during the night, causing $900 in damages.

4700 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Firearm

A $300 pistol was stolen from the locker room of a gym.

6600 block of Sutherland Street – Criminal Trespass

A report was taken for criminal trespass in the 6600 block of Sutherland Street.

5300 block of Benbrook Street – Assualt

A victim reported being assaulted by an adult sibling approximately nine months ago.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A man was detained for theft of a department store with approximately $227 in merchandise.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was identified as doing damage to property at an apartment complex.

5400 block of Laguna Drive – Injury to Child/Elderly

Police respond to a Southside residence in reference to an assault and took a report.

1000 block of Ballinger Street – Assualt

A report was taken for a Class A Misdemeanor assault family violence.

5100 block of South 7th Street – Theft of Property

A $969 E-bike was stolen from the 5100 block of South 7th Street, and a report was taken.

3100 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

APD responded to a motel in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was not located, and a Cable TV box ($200), tablet ($200), wallet ($60), birth certificate, ID, and social security card were reported stolen.

700 block of Clinton Street – Assualt

A 37-year-old male was arrested for assaulting his 63-year-old father at a Northside residence.

800 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A $350 TV, $250 heater, and $200 table were stolen from a storage unit.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A $150 TV was reported stolen at a Southside location.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken after a 22-year-old female broke the victim’s windshield.

1600 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Habitation/Assualt

A victim reported that a known suspect entered her residence without consent and assaulted her. A report was completed for burglary of a habitation and violation of a protective order.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault

A victim reported that her 33-year-old boyfriend assaulted her during an argument

800 block of Ross Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect entered a house and stole more than $1,500 in tools.

3300 block of East Overland Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported that someone cut the fence to the yard of his business and stole four tires and wheels valued at $400.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assualt

A 28-year-old female reported that she was struck in the face bu a 52-year-old male.

3400 block of Russell Avenue – Aggravated Robbery

APD responded to a Southside location in response to a disturbance in progress. The investigation is ongoing.

3300 block of South 27th Street – Theft of Property

A report was taken for state jail felony theft. The victim reported that a former employee is refusing to return $4,500 worth of equipment.

1300 block of North Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Assulat/Deadly Weapon

An unknown subject threatened and pointed a shotgun at a victim.

800 block of Canyon Court – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that his ex-girlfriend intentionally struck his glass front door with a golf club, causing it to shatter.

5000 block of Congress Avenue – Assualt

A 23-year-old victim wished to press charges for assault and gave a signed statement.

2700 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A Southside restaurant reported that someone stole $178 in concrete bags from the location.

700 block of EN 11th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole her pickup.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assualt

APD responded to an assault in which the victim and her boyfriend assaulted one another the night before.

3500 block of South 1st Street – Harassment

A 52-year-old victim reported that she was receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number.

2900 block of South 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that $760 in cash was stolen.

3000 block of Russell Avenue – Burgary of Habitation

A 39-year-old reported that his deceased father’s residence was burglarized. The residence was damaged and $550 worth of household goods were stolen.

3300 block of Kensington Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A landscaper placed his weed cutter and gas can in the bed of his pickup and when he returned from mowing a backyard, the items were stolen.

300 block of Peach Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that her license plate was stolen.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assualt

An assault was reported on the South side of Abilene.

2700 block of Southwest Drive – Violation of bond/Protective Order

A victim claims a known 26-year-old violated a protective order by coming within 200 yards of them.

1300 block of South 14th Street – Aggravated Assualt/Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

An identified suspect stole $1,400 in tools and household goods from a residence, including two Louis Vuitton bags.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a residence for criminal mischief and a report was taken.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assualt

A report was taken for a victim who checked into the hospital due to an assault approximately 12 hours earlier.

1100 block of Merchant Street – Assualt

A report was taken for assault and family violence.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assualt

The victim, an emergency room nurse, was assaulted by a patient.

200 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

Arrests

Anthony Rocha – Warrant

Rocha was contacted for an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

A call sheet showed that Poor had previously criminally trespassed and was back. He was taken into custody.

Trokecha Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was seen walking in the roadway with an older of alcohol. Smith had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and was unsteady on her feet. Due to being intoxicated, she was a danger to herself and others and was arrested for public intoxication.

Johnny Loflin – Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Loflin was found to have assaulted his father by using his own head to strike his father’s head after a verbal disagreement. The victim had injuries and Loflin was booked into the Taylor County Jail.

John Rangel – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Officers contacted Rangel during a routine traffic stop in which he was a passenger. Officers could immediately smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, at the same time the defendant told officers he had a gun and grabbed it. Officers then gave verbal commands to keep his hands in the air, but he continued bringing them down until officers removed him from the vehicle and placed him in cuffs.

Jamie Sansom – Warrant

Sansom was contacted for an outstanding warrant for her arrest and was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

John Solis – Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Solis was stopped due to his rear brake lamp being defective. The officer noticed an opened gold can in the passenger side floorboard within arm’s length that resembled an alcoholic beverage. Solis admitted to the can being an alcoholic beverage and was given a citation.

Emilie Salinas – Warrant

Salinas was contacted at her residence for two felony warrants and was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Jessica Morris – Warrant

Morris was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody without incident.

Douglas Jenkins – Warrant

Jenkins was contacted during a call for service. He stated that his medication was stolen and officers found he had a warrant for Class B Theft and was arrested.

Nellie Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was stopped after an officer witnessed the vehicle make a wide right turn. When contacted, she was found to have an outstanding warrant and was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Chad Jowers – Assualt

A victim claimed Jowers pushed her down and outside the door, causing injuries. Jowers was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Christopher Larned – Driving while Intoxicated, Open Alcohol Container

Larned was contacted for peeling out from a stopped position and fishtailing. When contacted, he had an order of alcohol and glassy/bloodshot eyes. He failed a standard field sobriety test and refused to provide a specimen and a blood warrant was obtained. He was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Alicia Diaz – Warrant

Diaz was stopped after an officer witnessed the vehicle make a wide right turn. When contacted, she was found to have two outstanding warrants and was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Madison Ward – Assualt

Officers responded to an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim ran toward the patrol vehicle where she was attempting to get away from her girlfriend (Ward) in this case. The victim stated that during an

argument about relationship issues, Ward pushed her to the ground and bit her on the ear during the altercation. Minor injuries were consistent with her story and Ward was placed under arrest.

Alyssa Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

While driving, Garcia collided with fixed objects. Officers arrived on the scene and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and delayed responses to questions. The Defendant was instructed to perform a standard field sobriety test and performed poorly. Blood specimens were collected and Garcia was transported to the Taylor County Jail for Class B Misdemeanor.

Jimmy Delagarza – Warrant

Delagraza was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road. During a routine check of the defendant, he was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

David Medina – Driving While Intoxicated

Medina was stopped for driving with no lights and changing lanes without a turn signal. He had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking alcohol. The Defendant was instructed to perform a standard field sobriety test and performed poorly. Medina gave a breath specimen and was then taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Ivan Encarnacion – Warrant

Encarnacion was contacted via consensual encounter. The defendant provided identification and during a routine check of the defendant, he was shown to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Luis Gutierrez – Obstruct emergency phonecall, assault

Gutierrez was involved in a disturbance with his wife at their residence where he prevented the victim from calling 9-11 by grabbing the phone from her hand causing injuries to her left wrist and thumb. The Defendant has three prior Assault Family Violence charges from 1/17/01, 5/29/07, and 10/1/13. Guitierrez was arrested and booked into Taylor County Jail.

Steve Henderson – Assualt Threat/Contact

Henderson was in a dispute with his renter over the deposit and was issued a citation.

Trevor Martin – Assualt

Martin was contacted during a disturbance with his girlfriend. The victim stated he came home from work and got into an argument over a lost key. Martin had several reports of assault and was arrested.

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was seen stumbling on the side of the roadway. An officer could smell the odor of alcohol on him, saw him slurring his speech, and had an open bottle of alcohol. Rumfield was a danger to himself and others in public and had also urinated on himself.

Joshua Green – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Green was seen asleep at Taco Bell for at least two hours. An officer found that he was intoxicated and had difficulty staying awake while talking. He was near a busy highway and posed a danger to himself and others. He was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Carol Jonas – Public Intoxication

Jonas was contacted at the above date and time at a residence she was not allowed to be at and was refusing to leave. She became cooperative in leaving on police arrival but was found to be intoxicated by an alcoholic beverage and an unknown narcotic. An officer observed Jonas to be very unstable on her feet and was bumping into walls while walking throughout the residence. She was observed to have constricted pupils, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, slurred speech, and very heavy eyes. She was placed under arrest as she was a danger to herself or others. The defendant later admitted to being an alcoholic and having a “few” beers earlier on this day.

Joseph Moore – Assualt, Injury to Elderly, Unauthorized use of Vehicle

Moore was contacted and placed into custody for assault injury to an elderly person, terroristic threat, and UUMV. The defendant, while in the vehicle with his 71-year-old mother, put the car into reverse multiple times on the highway, and physically threw the victim into the passenger seat. Moore punched the victim multiple times in the face and arms causing her pain and visible injuries, the defendant threatened to kill the victim multiple times by saying he was going to take her to the creek and kill her while driving her in that direction causing the victim to fear for her life. The victim was able to escape and Flores took the victim’s vehicle without the victim’s consent and fled the scene.

Jayden Villanueva – Aggravated Assualt w/ Deadly Weapon, Child Endangerment

Villanueva was contacted due to a disturbance in progress call. The victim stated that the defendant assaulted her by punching, slapping and choking her. The victim was assaulted while holding her 14-month-old daughter. Villanueva then pointed a loaded handgun at the victim and her daughter threatening to shoot them. The victim was in fear for her life and her daughter’s life. The victim provided a victim statement and requested an Emergency Protection Order. Villanueva was charged with Aggravated Assault-FV and Endanger Child-Imminent Danger.

Alton Johnson – No Driver’s License, Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Defective Stop Lamp, Display Expired License Plate

Johnson was contacted by a traffic stop at the above address due to a defective stop lamp on the vehicle he was operating. He was shown to have no driver’s license, there was no insurance on the vehicle, and the vehicle’s license plates were shown to be expired. A canine unit was called and the canine alerted to the vehicle. No contraband was discovered on his person or the vehicle. The defendant was posted on these traffic violations and transported to The Taylor County jail with no issue.

Ashley Quinones – Public Intoxication

Quinones was contacted after she left the hospital against medical advice for treatment due to her being intoxicated and falling down in an alleyway. She was found near a major roadway with an older of alcohol, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and lethargic movements. Quinones was a danger to herself and others and was arrested for public intoxication.

Carl Stephen – Public Intoxication

Stephen was contacted during a call for service for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers saw him yelling at Hendrick security and threatening in a vulgar manner. On contact, Stephens had a smell of alcohol and slurred speech. He then began barking at security and the officer. He was seen as a danger to himself and others and was placed under arrest.

Dacqueri Hopkins – Warrant, Assault

Hopkins was with his girlfriend and her children. The victim relayed to

an officer that Hopkins punched her in the mouth multiple times and she showed to have a fat lip with blood visible. When the defendant was arrested for Assault Family Violence, to prevent further acts of violence, he was run and found to have two active warrants for his arrest.

Daniel Bogue – Assault

Bogue was arrested for assault and booked into the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Angel Castorena – Public Intoxication

Castorena was consensually contacted in front of his vehicle. Due to his level of intoxication, he and his girlfriend were arrested for public intoxication.

Ariana Deleon – Public Intoxication

Deleon was consensually contacted and said her boyfriend would be driving home. Both were intoxicated and Deleon was seen stumbling with a slurred speech. Deleon was arrested and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Jonathan Martinez – Public intoxication

Martinez was observed walking out of a local bar after having consumed alcoholic beverages and then attempting to drive his vehicle. Due to the level of his intoxication and attempting to operate a motor vehicle on a public roadway while Intoxicated, Martinez was found to be a danger to himself and others and was arrested and booked into TCJ.

Chandler Brooks – Warrant

Brooks was reported trying to fight someone in a residence and refusing to leave. Brooks was then arrested and transported to TCJ.

Jami Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Rodriguez was heading to her vehicle with another individual. Both

parties were showing signs of intoxication and to prevent them from driving and being a danger to themselves and others, she was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Taylor County Jail without incident.

Dionel Flores – Public Intoxication

Flores was heading to a vehicle with another individual. Both

parties were showing signs of intoxication and to prevent them from driving and being a danger to themselves and others, he was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Taylor County Jail without incident.

Alicia Ortiz – Public Intoxication

Ortiz was contacted outside of a local nightclub. She had slurred words, glassy and bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. She also stated that she had consumed alcoholic beverages. She stated that she was going to drive home. It was determined that she was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to herself due to her intentions to drive home. She was placed under arrest and transported to TCJ without incident.

Paul Ortiz – Public Intoxication

Ortiz was contacted outside of a local nightclub. Upon contact, he was unsteady on his feet, had glossy and bloodshot eyes, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, slurred his words, and was acting in a belligerent manner. The defendant stated that he was very intoxicated but had a ride home. It was determined that his ride was also intoxicated and he was placed under arrest.

Alberto Perez – Public Intoxication

The defendant was contacted outside of the above address during a consensual contact. The entire party was arrested for public intoxication due to them being intoxicated in a public place and being a danger to themselves and others.

Kourtney Cedillo – Public Intoxication

The defendant was contacted outside of the above address during a consensual contact. The entire party was arrested for public intoxication due to them being intoxicated in a public place and being a danger to themselves and others.

Ryan Cedillo – Public Intoxication

The defendant was contacted outside of the above address during a consensual contact. The entire party was arrested for public intoxication due to them being intoxicated in a public place and being a danger to themselves and others.

Xavier Loredo – Harassment of Public Servant, Resist Arrest Search/Transport, Public Intoxication

Officers contacted Loredo while he was walking out of a bar. He was observed at a distance walking in a slow sluggish manner and swaying. The defendant was then placed in the back of a large transport vehicle that had multiple other occupants. As officers tried to close the door the defendant continued to put his foot in the doorway not to allow officers to close the door. Lordeo acted like he was going to speak to an officer, leaned forward, and spit directly in the officer’s face. He further resisted arrest and had to be dragged and pushed into the vehicle. He was taken to Hendrick North, where again he did not obey officers’ orders and had to be dragged by at least three subjects to be placed in a holding cell while officers got a blood specimen for a communicable disease draw, he was then transported to Taylor County Jail.

Rosalinda Fuentes – Public Intoxication

Fuentes was contacted due to a fight between her and her friend. She stated she had been to multiple bars and had a strong smell of alcohol. She also urinated herself during the altercation and was arrested.

Sabrina Gonzales – Public Intoxication.

Gonzales was highly intoxicated and appeared to have urinated herself. While speaking, she was unsure of where she was at. Due to being a danger to herself and others, she was arrested.

Christin Cox – Warrant

Cox was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the defendant was transported to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Teresa Garcia – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Resisting Arrest Search/Transport, No Driver’s License, Reckless Driving

Garcia was contacted after a citizen reported she was following him and their children, and she was not to be around the children due to a CPS investigation. Officers found Garcia yelling through a locked vehicle door and told her to return to her vehicle. The officer noticed an open alcohol container in the center console and two firearms were found in the console as well.

Raul Juarez – Warrant

Juarez was contacted for a known warrant and was arrested without incident.

Candi Hutchison – Warrant

Hutchison was contacted during a call for service. She was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Alejandro Torres Gandara – Driving While Intoxicated

Torres Gandara was contacted outside a bar after the officer saw him leave another bar driving slowly and swerving. He had bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking three or four beers. He performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

Israel Ramos Irizarry – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramos Irizarry was contacted after an officer saw him run a red left turn light. He had bloodshot eyes, was swaying, and the odor of alcohol. He performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

Charlie Torres – Aggravated Assault

A victim identified Torres as the subject who cut his throat with what he believes was a knife. Torres was taken to TCJ.

Kirsten Shankles – Assault

Shankles went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and assaulted him and his new girlfriend. Both victims complained of pain and wish to pursue charges for Assault. The Defendant was arrested to prevent further acts of violence and was booked into Taylor County Jail for Assault and Assault Family Violence without incident.