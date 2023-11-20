Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle after a victim reported her ex refused to return her vehicle after multiple attempts to contact him.

1100 block of Merchant Street – Burglary of Habitation Intent

A suspect was found inside a travel trailer by the owner. She attempted to flee when the victim attempted to detain her. She also assaulted the victim and stole her identity.

3300 block of Catclaw Drive – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim’s daughter reported a suspect stole $590 from her mother.

3600 block of Dub Wright Boulevard – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a trailer was stolen overnight.

200 block of Cypress Street – Theft of Service

An unknown suspect stole a victim’s bag while he was sleeping in an alley, taking $1,800 worth of Insulin.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect is accused of trespassing at a south Abilene business. He had left prior to police arrival.

200 block of N Leggett Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect rammed his bike into her car while crossing the street.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her home via a sliding glass door.

400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Two vehicles were reported stolen from an Abilene business.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her $2,500 purse with $2,000 cash and other contents worth more than $5,000.

6600 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting her sister at their residence.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Pokémon and Super Mario plush toys were reported stolen in south Abilene.

100 block of Shelton Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A suspect was arrested for Possession of Identifying Information.

3000 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a report of a criminal trespass in progress.

800 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

A business owner reported an unknown suspect broke a window.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested for stealing from a north Abilene grocery store.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A known supsect was arrested in north Abilene for violating a no contact order.

2000 block of Butternut Street – Robbery

A report for robbery was taken in south Abilene.

500 block of Palm Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of bond conditions

2500 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

1400 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress in south Abilene.

2600 block of S 41st Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

UNDSICLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim was hit with a stick by an unknown suspect, which caused her pain and visible injury. She did not wish to press charges.

5200 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where a suspect was arrested for strangling his girlfriend.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was placed under arrest for stealing from a north Abilene grocery store.

400 block of Avenue D – Theft of Property

A victim reported she paid for a dog online but the dog was never delivered.

1600 block of Matador Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her debit card was used by a known suspect.

2800 block of S 38th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene. He did have visible injuries.

1200 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Property

A license plate worth $80 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Bobbie Fletcher – Burglary of Habitation, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Terrill Beason – Warrant

Tammy Breth – Assault

Josue Chavez – Immigration Hold

Rainiero Chavez-Trejo – Immigration Hold

Clarence Haynes – Fraudulent Use/Possession of identifying Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility