Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of Briarwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her common-law spouse grabbed her around the neck, causing her pain.

800 block of S 17th Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect threw a rock and broke a window on his residence.

1200 block of N 2nd Street – Graffiti

A north Abilene business reported a company owned vehicle was spray painted.

4300 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Property

An Ailene business reported an employee was stealing cash.

1000 block of Poplar Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to an assault call in south Abilene.

4000 block of Ligustrum Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect assaulted two victims during a verbal argument.

800 block of S Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A local business contacted police to file a stolen vehicle report.

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a $2,000 trailer was stolen.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A business reported a suspect rented several items of furniture then stopped making payments.

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a dolly was stolen.

800 block of S Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

An Abilene business reported a vehicle was stolen.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

An Abilene business reported a suspect rented two tires but stopped paying.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

An Abilene department store reported a theft.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

An Abilene business reported a suspect rented furniture but stopped paying.

800 block of Westmoreland Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $500 was reported stolen.

500 block of Mulberry Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken in north Abilene.

900 block of N San Jose Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken after a disturbance in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A victim reported a backpack full of items was stolen.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her longtime boyfriend assaulted her.

500 block of Vine Street – Criminal Mischief

800 block of Orange Street – Theft of Service

A victim was cited for theft of service.

Arrests

Robert Jiminez – Assault Family Violence

Joe Little – Criminal Trespass

Derek Hernandez – Warrant

Christian Orozco – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Dominique Rocha – Warrant

Anwar Hodges – Warrant

Orren Rogers – Warrant, Possession of Dangerous Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brayden Manning – Driving While Intoxicated

Joshua Newton – Driving While Intoxicated