Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
5400 block of South 7th Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported that his girlfriend pushed and shoved him. Victim did not wish to pursue charges and signed a release form.
2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass of Habitation
A victim said her property was damaged by a known suspect. The suspect did not have consent to be in the victim’s home.
4500 block of South 1st Street – Credit/ Debit Card Abuse
A victim reported several unauthorized transactions on her H&R Block prepaid mastercard.
5100 block of Holly Way – Burglary of Habitation
More than $21,000 worth of furniture, keepsakes, household appliances, and other personal assets were reported stolen from a home.
800 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Building
Nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from a building.
Arrests
Javonte James – Resisting Arrest, Fail to ID, Warrant, Assault of Peace Officer
No narrative provided.
John Long – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
No narrative provided.
Johnathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions
No narrative provided.
Breanna Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated
No narrative provided.