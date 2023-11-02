Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5400 block of South 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported that his girlfriend pushed and shoved him. Victim did not wish to pursue charges and signed a release form.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

A victim said her property was damaged by a known suspect. The suspect did not have consent to be in the victim’s home.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Credit/ Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported several unauthorized transactions on her H&R Block prepaid mastercard.

5100 block of Holly Way – Burglary of Habitation

More than $21,000 worth of furniture, keepsakes, household appliances, and other personal assets were reported stolen from a home.

800 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Building

Nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from a building.

Arrests

Javonte James – Resisting Arrest, Fail to ID, Warrant, Assault of Peace Officer

No narrative provided.

John Long – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

No narrative provided.

Johnathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

No narrative provided.

Breanna Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

No narrative provided.