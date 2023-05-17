Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of Cedar Run Road – Criminal Mischief

Police received a call of criminal mischief that occurred overnight, where a victim reported an ex threw a piece of property at their car, damaging their windshield.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

1400 block of Sewell Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his work vehicle had the drivers side window broken out.

600 block of Cardinal Lane – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $1,100 was stolen.

2400 block of Burger Street – Divert CS for Personal Use

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone gained access to her bank account and spent money.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim contacted police and reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

1100 block of Jeanette Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Police responded to a residence in south Abilene where a victim reported a suspect was trespassing.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of an assault in south Abilene.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an offender is accused of taking $137 worth of food items.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Continuous Violence Against Family

A suspect was arrested for continuous violence against a family member.

3500 block of Silver Oaks Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene.

2300 block of Robertson Drive – Theft of Property

A resident reported he let his dog go to the bathroom in his front yard and when he came back outside, the dog was gone. A neighbor down the street stated a dog picked the car up. The dog is worth $2,500.

2400 block of Yorktown Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A report for burglary of habitation was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Laressa Beuoy – Public Intoxication

Beuoy was contacted in her vehicle behind an Abilene store. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Jennie Chandler – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Chandler was contacted during a traffic stop, and a subsequent search yielded identifying information for more than 5 victims in her possession.

Julie Quaresma -Possession of Controlled Substance

Quaresma was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled marijuana. A subsequent search yielded THC cartridges, which she admitted to purchasing in Arizona.

Bobby Rogers – Possession of Marijuana

Rogers was contacted during an indecent exposure call and when he began pulling items out of his pocket, a useable amount of marijuana was found.

Shontera Snow – Warrant

Snow was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jeromy Elliott- Criminal Trespass

Elliott was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of being aggressive. He was arrested for criminal trespass.

Steven Flores – Warrant

Flores was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

James Edwards – Public Intoxication

Edwads was contacted in reference to an armed suspect call. He is accused of threatening individuals with a windshield wiper handle.

Huong Tran – Theft of Property

Tran was contacted after allegedly putting groceries into a cooler without paying for them. The items were valued at $137.

Dajhalyn McGaughey – Warrant

McGaughey was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.

Brandon Munoz – Continuous Violence Against Family

Munoz is accused of pushing a victim several times.