Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was causing a disturbance on Hendrick Medical Center property.

1800 block of McCracken Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect used her debit card at a local business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend accessed her cash app and transferred her money to his own account without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Credit or Debit Card

Nearly $28,000 was reported stolen via fraud.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges on her credit/debit card.

1300 block of S Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A teen is accused of assaulting her father while he was arguing with her brother.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card

A victim reported 16 unauthorized charges on her credit/debit card.

1300 block S Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was punched in the face during an altercation with his father and sister.

1000 block of Hickory Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A north Abilene resident reported her neighbor, who had been previously trespassed from her residence, had returned.

2900 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their property was damaged by an unknown suspect.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Aggravated Robbery

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for Aggravated Robbery.

600 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect was arrested for Burglary of Vehicle.

4100 block of Russell Avenue Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for fraud was generated.

1700 block of Denali Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Cody Calhoun – Criminal Trespass

Jaquarius Harper – Warrant

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Robert Camron – Public Intoxication

Akira Walker – Assault Family Violence

Robert Walker – Assault Family Violence

Amanda Gootee – Warrant

Jeramie Brooks – Possession of Controlled Substance

Christopher Eaton – Burglary of Vehicle

Tairra Barnes – Aggravated Robbery

Lacy Rodgers – Warrant