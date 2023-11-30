Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
700 block of S 2nd Street – Burglary of Building
$6,000 worth of materials were reported stolen from a south Abilene business.
4200 block of Spindletop Drive – Burglary of Building
Motorcycles, tools, and firearms were reported stolen from an Abilene residence.
4200 block of Southwest Drive – Aggravated Robbery
An Abilene business reported a suspect stole property and threatened to cut the clerk.
3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property
A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect walked out of the store with three pairs of shoes.
300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Disorderly Conduct
Police responded to a fight in progress that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.
200 block of Sewell Street – Warrant
A suspect was stopped for a faulty taillight and was found to have an active warrant.
400 block of EN 20th Street – Burglary of Vehicle
Headphones worth $300 were reported stolen.
Arrests
Cassandra Lima – Warrant
Jason Brannon – Warrant
Kyle Smith-Horton – Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Dangerous Drug, Aggravated Robbery
Dustena Martin – Disorderly Conduct
Kirsten Robinson – Warrant
Carlos Zuniga – Public Intoxication
Gracielita Sanchez – Warrant
Juan Garcia – Warrant
Robert Sandoval – Warrant, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Controlled Substance