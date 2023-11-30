Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of S 2nd Street – Burglary of Building

$6,000 worth of materials were reported stolen from a south Abilene business.

4200 block of Spindletop Drive – Burglary of Building

Motorcycles, tools, and firearms were reported stolen from an Abilene residence.

4200 block of Southwest Drive – Aggravated Robbery

An Abilene business reported a suspect stole property and threatened to cut the clerk.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect walked out of the store with three pairs of shoes.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Disorderly Conduct

Police responded to a fight in progress that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

200 block of Sewell Street – Warrant

A suspect was stopped for a faulty taillight and was found to have an active warrant.

400 block of EN 20th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Headphones worth $300 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Cassandra Lima – Warrant

Jason Brannon – Warrant

Kyle Smith-Horton – Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Dangerous Drug, Aggravated Robbery

Dustena Martin – Disorderly Conduct

Kirsten Robinson – Warrant

Carlos Zuniga – Public Intoxication

Gracielita Sanchez – Warrant

Juan Garcia – Warrant

Robert Sandoval – Warrant, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Controlled Substance