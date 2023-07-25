Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole gloves from a south Abilene store.

100 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A man reported his bicycle worth $200 was stolen.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen.

5300 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A Facebook scam was reported.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

1100 block of S 13th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect pulled a knife and threatened him.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $1,300 was reported stolen at a south Abilene business.

1800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Impede Breath

Officers responded to an assault in south Abilene.

Arrests

Larry Leach – Disorderly Conduct

Leach was contacted while naked in an Abilene convenience store. Citizens reported he exposed his genitals and was shaking them around a 5-year-old child.

Craig McBride – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

McBride was contacted during a traffic stop, where the officer smelled marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm. McBride is a convicted felon and was arrested.

Christopher Forte – Public Intoxication

Forte was contacted during a call for service. He was completely nude about to cross a busy intersection and could not explain what he was doing. He did admit to taking methamphetamine recently and was arrested for being a danger to himself and other.

Lacy Bryson – Public Intoxication

Bryson was contacted during a call for service. She was seen taking her clothes off in public and had to be physically stopped. She was acting under the influence of narcotics and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.