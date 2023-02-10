Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting a victim by punching him in his face multiple times. He was arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence.

1900 block of S 19th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

1700 block of Ballinger Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim contacted police and reported her ex-boyfriend stole her firearm worth $162.

1800 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A man reported he was delivering Meals on Wheels and left his car running while he took a meal to a client, and while he was inside, his vehicle was gone.

1300 block of Mimosa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a known suspect was inside her house and she confronted him. After he left, she noticed $20,000 worth of property, including firearms, are missing.

1400 block of W Overland Trail – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene business reported one of their buildings was burglarized and items were damaged.

2200 block of Fannin Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a suspect broke into his residence and stole multiple items.

1400 block of Graham Street – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a call for service where a victim reported her ex-boyfriend put an unknown substance into her gas tank.

1200 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

6400 block of Highway 83-84 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass at a north Abilene hospital.

Arrests

Jerry Wilson – Assault Family Violence

Wilson was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of punching his estranged wife’s boyfriend during an argument.

Jose Coronado – Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While License Invalid

Coronado was contacted following a hit and run crash where he was seen leaving the scene. When contacted by officers, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol levels to be 0.227 and 0.220.

Juanita Rentschler – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

Robert Urias – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Urias is accused of leading authorities on a vehicle chase. He was found a week later and arrested on outstanding warrants. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Jordan Marin – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Marin was contacted during a disturbance where he was trying to start fights with other people. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was placed under arrest for being a danger to himself and others. He did also resist arrest.

Fidencio Becerra – Possession of Marijuana

Police executed a search warrant and found 20 grams of marijuana in Becerra’s bedroom.

Serenity Gloria – Possession of Marijuana

Police executed a search warrant and found more than 4 pounds of marijuana (1,962.5 grams) was found in Gloria’s bedroom.

Alexis Luna – Possession of Marijuana

Police executed a search warrant and found more than 4 pounds of marijuana (1,962.5 grams) was found in Luna’s bedroom.

Ian McCallum – Warrant, Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility

McCallum was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active warrant. When he was being searched at the jail, two Xanax pills fell out of a sock that was concealed in his pants leg.

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

Poor was contacted at a local hospital and arrested for trespass after refusing to leave.

Essie Bow – Criminal Trespass

Bow was contacted during a call for service at Hendrick Hosptial where she had been discharged but was refusing to leave. She was arrested.

Wade Ayers – Driving While Intoxicated

Ayers was contacted during a call for service where he was pulled over for speeding. When officers contacted him, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Thalia Perez – Warrant

Perez was pulled over for failing to signal and was found to have an active warrant.