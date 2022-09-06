Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.



Incidents



3900 block of Whittier Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect kicked in her back door, causing over $1,200 worth of damages.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her twin sister used her ID to open an account without her permission



3800 block of Vine Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a possibly known suspect at a local bar.



4100 block of S 7th Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene. He sustained visible minor injuries.



200 block of Clyde Street – Theft of Property

A man reported his front license plate was stolen.



3100 block of S 5th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.



1500 block of ES 11th Street – Assault



1500 block of Glenhaven Drive – Assault of Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.



800 block of S La Salle Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for violation of bond conditions was worked.



6900 block of Jennings Drive – Assault

A male and female both reported they were assaulted by the other party. Both were given a form and the male declined to press charges.



2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported two of her tires were slashed. She believes she does know the suspect.



LOCATION NOT DISCLOSED – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A fight broke out between two individuals at a north Abilene business, and one was stabbed. The victim was hospitalized at Hendrick Medical Center.



5000 block of Congress Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A man was arrested after pointing a firearm at his girlfriend.



2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim said she was assaulted by her sister in law.



200 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A suspect is accused of assaulting a female at a south Abilene residence.



2500 block of S 11th Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect threw a bike into two windows at an apartment complex.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A shoplifter stole items from an Abilene business worth $143.



1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault

A manager at a north Abilene restaurant was assaulted by a suspect.



400 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Harassment

A suspect is accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend.



400 block of Northway Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A female was arrested for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon.



800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Resist Search or Transport

A male was contacted for a medical issue and pushed a family member in front of officers.



2600 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief



2700 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown subject took his cell phone from a north side business. Stolen phone is valued at $600.



700 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported his home was burglarized, and several items were taken, including a $2,000 computer and a coin collection worth $30,000.



2400 block of S 21st Street – Theft of Property

A victim stated her ex-roommate had stolen her dog.



1300 block of Washington Boulevard – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect used his credit card to purchase items worth $750 without his consent.



3100 block of Elm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported one of his neighbors took a leaf blower valued at $300.



1100 block of Westheimer Road – Theft of Property

Police responded to a report of a theft, where a cell phone valued at $1,100 was stolen.



1700 block of N 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported someone had shot out one of his windows.



700 block of N 13th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim says she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend. She did have scratched on her legs.



300 block of Miller Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by his neighbor. He did have visible injuries.



600 block of EN 23rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reports he was assaulted by a family member.



600 block of Santos Street – Assault

A victim reported an assault.



2400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle report was taken.

Arrests

Ashley Franklin – Warrant

Franklin was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active arrest warrant.



Wesley Lambert – Public Intoxication

Lambert was contacted while he was asleep in the back seat of his vehicle. The vehicle was on and there were open containers on the floorboard. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Charles Zara – Warrant

Zara was contacted and found to have an active warrant.



Manuel Lopez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Lopez was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 performed a free air sniff around his vehicle and alerted for the odor of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of two bags containing cocaine. A handgun was also located.



Wesley Elmore – Warrant

Elmore was contacted and found to have an active warrant.



Joshua Ramirez – Warrant

Ramirez was contacted and found to have outstanding warrants.



Larry Vargas – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled



Paul Pitzer – Public Intoxication

Pitzer was contacted during a disturbance in progress. He was kicked out of a restaurant for being intoxicated and causing issues with staff. He returned shortly after and started threatening customers and threatening to fight staff. When officers arrived, Pitzer was heavily intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



MISDEMEANOR CITATION ISSUED – Minor in Possession of Tobacco

A minor was contacted while holding an electronic smoking pen. He was issued a citation because he was underage.



Luciano Gonzales – Unlawful Carrying Weapon Prohibited Places

Gonzales was contacted as he entered the back seat of a vehicle. He admitted to attempted to conceal a firearm.



James Morales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Morales was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and found to have methamphetamine on his person.



Delma Torres – Warrant

Torres was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest.



Phillip Wilson – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Wilson was stopped for a broken taillamp on his vehicle and officers noticed the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A subsequent search of his person and car yielded cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

Dakota Bailey – Driving While Intoxicated Bailey was contacted for being a driver involved in a motor vehicle accident. Officers observed signs he was intoxicated and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis samples showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.115 and 0.109.

Santiago Acosta Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was contacted after an officer saw him stopped in the middle of the road, then he backed up and almost hit a curb. The officer also watched him run a stop sign. When the officer stopped Hernandez and approached, they observed signs he was intoxicated. Hernandez did admit to having four dos equis beers.



Daniel Koontz – Warrant

Koontz was contacted during a traffic stop for no turn signal and was found to have an active warrant.



Everett Second – Public Intoxication

Second was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Jonathan Isenhower – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Isenhower was contacted during a disturbance at a north Abilene gas station and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. Methamphetamine was also found on his person.



Cleveland Scott – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Scott was contacted during a disturbance in progress and is accused of pointing a handgun at his girlfriend. He was arrested and the firearm was seized as evidence.

Rebecca Blackstock – Theft of Property

Blackstock is accused of shoplifting. Staff noticed her concealing items in her shopping cart. She then passed all points of sale.



MISDEMEANOR CITATION ISSUED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

A driver was contacted during a suspicious vehicle report and officers smelled marijuana. Marijuana, a cup full of alcohol, and a meth pipe was recovered.



Elizabeth Thompson – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Thompson is accused of striking a victim with the vehicle.



Brayden James – Assault Threat

James is accused of pushing his father through a window.



Tyler Tracy – Driving While Intoxicated

Tracy was seen running a stop sign and was pulled over for a traffic stop. Officers observed Tracy was intoxicated and he said he had four beers and 5 shots of whiskey.



Lori Stephens – Public Intoxication

Stephens was contacted while walking for causing a disturbance with another person. She was profusely sweating and speaking aggressively. She was showing other signs of being intoxicated on narcotics and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



David Dennison – Public Intoxication, Warrant

Dennison was involved in a disturbance and was found to be a danger to himself and others due to his level of intoxication. He also was found to have an active warrant.



Malachi Jones – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Jones is accused of using a handgun to rob a group who was leaving an Abilene apartment. He used the gun to hit one of the victims and pointed it at the others.



Sonya Randle – Criminal Trespass

Randle was contacted at a north side hospital after having been warned of criminal trespass. Staff advised this was an ongoing issue.



Craig Mayfield – Warrant

Mayfield was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.



Tracey Pittman – Assault Pregnant Person

Pittman is accused of showing up to a victim’s house uninvited an assaulting her by punching her in the back of the head. He then followed her when she attempted to flee and punched her again, causing her pain. The victim was visibly pregnant and he was aware of the pregnancy.



Yvonne Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted during a check welfare call because she was found sleeping at the wheel in the drive through lane of a local business. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. A K9 also alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded two baggies of methamphetamine containing more than 5 grams total. Breath analysis tests revealed her blood alcohol level to be .144 and .144.