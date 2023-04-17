Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block of Treanor Drive – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene business reported criminal mischief.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

500 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole tools worth more than $600 from a job site.

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen concealing merchandise and leaving the store without paying. A report for theft was taken.

400 block of Victoria Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her debit card was picked up and used without permission.

1300 block of Glenhaven Drive – Assault

Police responded to a call for service where a victim reported she was assaulted by a known female.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

500 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his XBOX worth $600 was stolen.

100 block of Meadowlark Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known person stole her jewelry and other property worth more than $30,000.

1400 block of Park Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Tools were reported stolen from a north Abilene residence.

100 block of Meadowlark Drive – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent SBI

3100 block of Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

1900 block of Glenwood Drive – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Police responded to a disturbance where a firearm was discharged.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for assaulting her brother-in-law outside an Abilene bar.

2000 block of Woodard Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

1400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A wallet worth $100 was reported stolen.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a suspect stole property worth $85.

5300 block of Twylight Trail – Assault Family Violence

Two suspects were arguing in south Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was caught stealing $453 worth of items from an Abilene business.

5300 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen in Abilene.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported someone entered his garage and tried to also enter his home.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported her gun and wallet were stolen in south Abilene.

5300 block of Capitol Avenue – Theft of Service

A cell phone was reported stolen.

1300 block of Cherry Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their back door was kicked in by two known suspects.

1600 block of Grape Street – Credit Card Laundering

Police responded to a report of theft.

900 block of S 27th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Arrests

Ashley Street – Warrant

Street was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Misty Hankins – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hankins was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Darryl Montes – Theft of Property

Montes was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Newton McDonald – Theft of Property

McDonald was contacted in reference to a theft in progress and was arrested.

Orson Ortegon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Display Fictitious Registration

Ortegon was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and was found to be in possession of paraphernalia.

Luke Soto – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No DL

Soto was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled marijuana. He was then found to be in possession of 21 grams.

Antroy Harris – Public Intoxication

Harris was contacted in an alley behind Abilene High school property. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to taking pills earlier in the day. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Rusty Hamlin – Warrant

Hamlin was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Misty Cash – Driving While Intoxicated

Cash was contacted following a crash and admitted she was leaving a local night club. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed to take any field sobriety tests, saying she would fail them. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be .146 and .131.

Esperansa Gonzales – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Gonzales is accused of trespassing at an Abilene store and stealing beer.

Gabriel Campos – Warrant

Campos was contacted after committing traffic violations and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brandon Secrist – Driving While Intoxicated

Secrist was contacted for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.173 and 0.178.

Michael Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzalez was contacted during a traffic stop nad was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Christopher Crosier – Disorderly Conduct

Crosier was contacted after running through the streets yelling vulgar language. He was also throwing rocks at people.

Kaleb Salinas – Driving While Intoxicated

Salinas is accused of hitting a building. He was contacted in a fast-food drive thru. He was arrested and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Maria Carmona – Possession of Controlled Substance

Carmona was contacted when an alarm sounded at an Abilene business. A subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine.

Curtis Acy – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Acy was contacted during a traffic stop, where he tried to flee on foot. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Bethanie Schaefer – Assault Family Violence

Schaefer was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of punching her brother-in-law in the face.

Bryan Campbell – Warrant

Campbell was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Sandie Conner – Driving While Intoxicated

Conner was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be .121 and .141.

Harrison Schaefer – Public Intoxication

Schaefer was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of being aggressive with his wife.

Ronald Livingston – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Livingston was contacted after he was seen running into traffic. He was found to be in possession of Colnazepam.

Rosendo Garcia – Public Intoxication

Garcia was contacted during a disturbance where he was holding a beer bottle. He was also showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Sade Makyambe – Driving While Intoxicated

Makyambe was contacted during a hit-and-run. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Baker was contacted after she was seen trying to steal trash from a local fast food place then tried to climb through the drive thru window. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Savion Woodard – Driving While Intoxicated

Woodard was contacted when his vehicle was seen running in the parking lot of a local church and he was slumped over the driver seat.