Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of American Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim contacted police to report Criminal Mischief in Abilene.

800 block of E Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to criminal mischief in north Abilene. A suspect broke some glass, causing $200 worth of damage.

900 block of N Willis Street – Assault

A victim reported an unknown suspect shoved a shopping cart at her.

4300 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen.

300 block of Pine Street – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen.

1700 block of Victoria Street – Warrant

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for an outstanding warrant and retaliation for threatening a victim.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

700 block of Chaparral Circle – Indecent Assault

A victim reported a known suspect made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

1300 block of Westridge Drive – Theft of Mail

A victim reported a package was taken without consent.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene grocery store reported decoration and food were stolen.

500 block of Sammons Street – Assault Impede Breath

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

Arrests

Charles Stanfiel – Possession of Child Pornography

Stanfiel was contacted in reference to a search and arrest warrant and was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Robert Marshall – Warrant

Marshall was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Mikeulyn Ruggles – Warrant

Ruggles was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Cody Helmers – Criminal Trespass

Helmers was contacted during a disturbance in progress at Salvation Army and was found to be drinking and harassing female residents.

NAME REDACTED – Urinating in Public

A victim reported she had video evidence of her neighbor urinating on her house. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Cody Rinehart – Warrant, Obstruction or Retaliation

Rinehart was contacted for being intoxicated at a victims house and was found to have an active warrant. He threatened to harm the victim when he got out of jail for calling police.

Dusty Gilbreath – Assault Family Violence

Gilbreath is accused of pushing a vicitm on the bed and squeezing her neck with his hands, causing her to lose consciousness.

Donald Kimbrough – Warrant

Kimbrough was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Ariana McCoy – Walking on Wrong Side of Road

McCoy was contacted for screaming and yelling at family members. She was also seen walking in the road when a sidewalk was provided. She was arrested for walking in the road.

Marcus Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Connie Bolick – Driving While Intoxicated

Boclick was contacted for driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.116 and 0.110.

Jonathan Trejo – Driving While Intoxicated

Trejo was contacted after crashing his vehicle into a parked vehicle. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.158 and 0.165.

Manuel Sanchez – Warrant

Sanchez was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Kristin Diaz – Warrant

Diaz was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Roberto Salinas – Driving While Intoxicated

Salinas was contacted in reference to a motor vehicle accident and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was transported to the hosptial to receive treatment for his injuries and gave a specimen of his blood while he was there.

Christopher Sheets – Possession of Controlled Substance

Sheets was contacted on a bicycle for various violations and officers noticed a syringe in plain view in his pocket. He admitted it was full of methamphetamine.