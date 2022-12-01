Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of Lincoln Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a firearm, ammunition, and accessories were stolen in north Abilene. The total amount of stolen goods is just under $500.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

1200 block Buccaneer Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a food processor and game console worth $400 were reported stolen.

4500 block S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported an unknown suspect executed documents without his consent and stole money from him in the amount of $30,000 to $150,000.

1900 block Pine Street – Assault

Police responded to an assault in north Abilene.

1000 block of Rodgers Street – Assault

A teen reported he was assaulted at a late night party.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reproted in south Abilene reported she left her rings worth nearly $4,000 at a store and they were stolen.

1700 block of State Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported various items were stolen from her apartment during a burglary.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A tablet, router, and card swiper were reported stolen in south Abilene.

Arrests

Ariana McCoy – Public Intoxication

McCoy was seen screaming at obscenities at customers at a local business. She was also walking around in below freezing temperatures with no shoes on. She was exibiting signs of being intoxicated on methaphetmaine and was arrested.

Bobby Allman – Warrant

Allman was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

William Brooks – Driving While Intoxicated, Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility

Brooks was pulled over for a traffic stop for having expired plates and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Brent Marcelis – Public Intoxication

Marcelis was contacted during a fight at a hotel. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Wesley Hicks – Public Intoxication

Hicks is accused of using a hammer to break a window out of a vehicle while passengers were inside. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Justin Sivley – Assault Family Violence

Sivley was contacted during a call for service. He is accused of hitting his wife during an altercation.

Redondo Sanchez – Evading Arrest Detention, Public Intoxication

Sanchez is accused of running form police during a burglary in progress. He was located in a backyard and taken into custody. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.

John Dyer – Possession of Controlled, Driving while License Invalid

Dyer was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for DWLI. He also was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.