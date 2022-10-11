Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband grabbed her arms and shook her, causing her pain.

2400 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Property

A company vehicle that was parked by a business was reported stolen.

900 block of Vine Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An Abilene construction business reported a gas generator was stolen from their work trailer while it was parked outside a home they were flipping. The generator is valued at $530.

500 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Property

A known suspect was caught on camera stealing a socket set valued at $200.

700 block of S 5th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Tools valued at $850 were reported stolen from an Abilene business.

400 block of Locust Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Several vehicles belonging to an Abilene business were burglarized. Nearly 30 different tools were reported stolen.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Harassment

A report was taken for harassment

200 block of S Pioneer Drive – Burglary of Building

A burglary was reported at a south Abilene business, where several items were stolen including 7 football helmets, footballs, a firearm, a picture of OJ Simpson, and some checks.

2000 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A business owner reports that unknown suspects took 4 catalytic converters were stolen from cars parked on his lot.

4500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Polic responded to a theft, where they learned a store had been targeted by a group of thieves who stole nearly $3,500 worth of cosmetics.

800 block of Elm Street – Assault Family Violence

4500 block of Velta Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported she lost her Airpods valued at $250 and some one may have found them.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for Assault Family Violence.

2100 block of Vogel Apartment B9 – Terroristic Threat of Family

A theft was reported in north Abilene.

3200 block of S 3rd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Multiple vehicles were entered and several items were stolen, including wallets and checks.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

Jewlery and a wallet were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary. Stolen items are worth an estimated $175

Arrests

Jerimy Davis – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Davis was contacted after he was seen passed out in his vehicle with the engine running. He consented to a search of his person, and marijuana nd methamphetamine was found.

Alan Buckner – Assault Family Violence

Buckner is accused of grabbing his wife and shaking her, causing her pain. He said he kept doing this because she kept waking him up.

Amanda Aguero – Public Intoxication

Aguero was contacted in the font yard of a home that was not hers. She was showing signs of being intoxicated on an unknown substance and admitted to using drugs. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Jacob Riley – Public Intoxication

A witness called police after Riley left a residence while intoxicated. Officers found him lying in a field and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tod Pimpton – Warrant

Pimpton called police to self-surrender at his residence due to an active warrant.

Mechelle Taylor – Warrant

Taylor was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Matthew Whitehead – Public Intoxication

Whitehead was contacted after a hit-and-run incident in south Abilene. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Charles Smith – Driving While Intoxicated

Smith was contacted during a hit-and-run investigation. He did admit to driving a vehicle and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was obtained via warrant.

Jeremiah Martinez – Possession of Marijuana

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to signal a lane change. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and officers found 7.5 lbs of marijuana in his trunk.