Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

1400 block of N 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene after he was found inside an enclosed garage.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Hinder Secured Creditors

A credit unition reported a creditor was failing to make payments on a vehicle they purchased.

2800 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Trespass

A former student was found on campus without permission.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported hundreds of dollars worth of items was stolen from an Abilene store.

3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for taking boots from an Abilene business.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported nearly $4,000 worth of cell phones were stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

1000 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect picked up her prescription without permission.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Aggravated Assault SBI & Weapon

A victim was hospitalized after an assault.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Arrests

Johnny Watson – Criminal Trespass

John Turner – Evading Arrest Detention

Dameion O’Con – Criminal Trespass

Preston Edwards – Theft of Property

Lacey Leatherman – Theft of Property

Kelsey Creek – Theft of Property

John Wiebe – Public Intoxication

James Pollard – Disorderly Conduct