Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of Clinton Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a known suspect violated a protective order by coming to her home.

1800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

5800 block of Southmoor Drive – Theft of Property

A cellphone was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Clothing worth $154 was reported stolen at a north Abilene department store.

4200 block of Spindletop Drive – Burglary of Building

A television worth $5,000 was reported stolen when an unknown suspect broke into storage lockers in south Abilene.

800 block of Green Street – Criminal Mischief

1100 block of Jeanette Street – Theft of Property

3200 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

2400 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

Nearly $4,900 in cash was reported stolen.

Arrests

Flor Santiago – Theft of Property, Failure to Identify

Clarence Hunter – Public Intoxication

Aaron Buentello – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Ranell Ranjel – Possession of Controlled Substance

Author Berry – Driving While Intoxicated