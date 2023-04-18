Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Graham Street – Assault Impede Breath

Police responded to a disturbance where a victim reported a known suspect hit her multiple times and impeded her airway.

1400 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was broken into overnight. A report for burglary was completed.

900 block of Kenwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was broken into and a stethoscope and backpack were stolen.

00 block of Village Drive – Criminal Mischief

A business contacted police to report broken windows.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was completed.

1100 block of Blair Street – Theft of Property

A victim came to report her vehicle was stolen by unknown suspects. The vehicle was later pulled over during a traffic stop.

1600 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported wood and a gate were stolen from her residence.

700 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend hit him twice while they were arguing over the female cheating on the male.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was harassed by her ex and she wished to press charges.

1400 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her.

1900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim contacted police to report a ring worth $2,500 was misplaced.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported at a south Abilene apartment where an assault had taken place involving two residents.

200 block of Westridge Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported two iPhones worth $2,400 were stolen.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Briesha Webster – Warrant

Webster was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Deshawn McDonald – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

McDonald was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Jaquon Thompson – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Thompson was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Frederick Johnson – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Johnson was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Gabriel Martinez – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Jeremiah Martinez – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Jada Brown – Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Brown was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of more than 5 lbs of marijuana and 90 THC vape cartridges.

Adriana Acosta – Warrant

Acosta was contacted during a disturbance at a hotel and was found to have an active warrant.

Timmothy Caston – Disorderly Conduct

Caston was contacted after he was seen taking a child’s bike out of a neighbor’s yard. He was trying to fight witnesses and was being uncooperative with officers during the investigation. He also appeared to be intoxicated on drugs.

Krystopher Bertholf – Warrant

Bertholf was contacted in south Abilene and was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Rhodes – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Rhodes was contacted in reference to a suspicious vehicle and was found to be in violation of a protective order.

Jason Davis – Possession of Dangerous Drug

Davis was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a Methocarbamol pill, for which he did not have a prescription.

Hayden Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was contacted at an Abilene gas station, where he refused to exit his ex-wife’s vehicle and broke out her passenger side window. He was intoxicated when officers arrived and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Christopher Lopez – Assault Family Violence

Lopez was contacted during a disturbance where a victim said he slapped her across the face and shoved her face into a car window. He was advised to stay away from the victim but kept going back to where she was staying.

Jordan Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.