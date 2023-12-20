Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of Bickley Street – Impede Breath

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during a physical altercation.

1000 block of Marshall Street – Burglary of Building

A local company reported tools were stolen from a vacant home they had been renovating.

2100 block of E Stamford Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence and work, violating a protective order.

3000 block of Highland Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim had property worth $6,500 stolen by an unknown suspect in Abilene.

3400 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene hotel reported a guest caused damage worth $500.

1600 block of River Oaks Road – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft was taken.

5400 block of Laguna Drive – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was completed in south Abilene.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Trespass

A witness reported a suspect who was warned from being on Abilene library property had returned and was arrested inside the library.

1600 block of W Stamford Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his motorcycle was stolen overnight.

2600 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took an infrared camera.

4500 block of Velta Lane – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A report was taken for exploitation of an elderly individual.

4500 block of High Sierra – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance call where a man reported he was assaulted by his roommate.

1200 block of Cherry Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect was using her bank cards after her purse went missing.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect walked out of the store with stolen merchandise.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported theft of property.

2000 block of S Willis Street – Burglary of Vehicle

$10 in cash was reported during a vehicle burglary.

Arrests

Aaron Tutt – Impede Breath

Ricky Ford – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Anthony Justice – Theft of Property

Carmen Deleon – Theft of Property

Gene Rumfield – Criminal Trespass

Steven Ross – Driving While Intoxicated

Chad Grier – Warrant