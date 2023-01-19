Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of E Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

Copper and lead worth $7,000 was reported stolen from a north Abilene business. The suspect cut the fence and stole rolls of wire.

5400 block of Wagon Wheel Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her property was stolen and debit card abuse.

2100 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported a known suspect agreed to do work on their residence. They paid in full but the suspect never returned to finish the job. The victim is now out $4,000.

1100 block of N 1st Street – Forgery Financial

An unknown individual forged a check then cashed it.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his common-law spouse scratched him on the neck.

6500 block of Central Park Boulevard – Theft of Property

A necklace worth $1,900 was reported stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

A stroller worth $300 was reported stolen.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plates were stolen form her vehicle.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his ex in north Abilene during an argument about the suspect using drugs.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Robbery

A man reported his wife was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect.

5300 block of Questa Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $200 was reported stolen.

5200 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking items from a south Abilene business.

3000 block of Wyndrock Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her boyfriend used her identifying information to obtain goods or services.

Arrests

Christian Morales – Warrant

Morales was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Jessania Ponce – Warrant

Ponce was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Joseph Breiten – Assault Threat/Contact

Breiten was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested after demanding officers force his girlfriend to leave.

Charles Wright – Warrant

Wright was contacted after reports he was acting aggressive on the side of the road. He was show to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Alfredo Valencia – Possession of Controlled Substance

Valencia was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 conducted a free air sniff. A jar with methamphetamine inside was then found in his possession.

Christifer Flye – Noise Violation

Flye was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was advised to stop yelling and cursing, but he refused. He was arrested for a noise violation.

Nancy Cook – Warrant

Cook was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Brandon Payne – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Payne was contacted in reference to the above case and was arrested.

Lacey Benson – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Benson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.