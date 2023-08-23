Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of S 5th Street – Graffiti

A south Abilene address reported criminal mischief and graffiti.

800 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

2300 block of Glenwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect called police and reported his ex-wife damaged his property and assaulted him.

4800 block of Hill Street – Theft of Property

Several pieces of heavy machinery worth a total of $14,000 was reported stolen.

2800 block of S 41st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect is accused of trespassing at an Abilene apartment complex.

700 block of Glenhaven Drive – Graffiti

An unknown person spray painted graffiti on a victim’s garage door.

1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

Jewelry worth more than $300 was reported stolen.

4600 block of Don Juan Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $300 was reported stolen.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was punched in the chest multiple times with a closed fist.

1100 block of N 1st Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

A suspect was arrested for being on railroad track property and possessing methamphetamine.

1300 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole his pickup from a south Abilene residence.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

$70,000 worth of money was reported stolen from a south Abilene location.

800 block of Chestnut Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was seen damaging a church in south Abilene.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A report for assault was taken at a north Abilene gas station.

2700 block of S 12th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a known suspect entered his home and Air Jordans worth $150.

2400 block of Post Oak Road – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect broke a glass storm door in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted in south Abilene by an unknown suspect.

Arrests

Andres Perez – Public Intoxication

Perez was contacted during an injured subject call and was found to be intoxicated.

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

Poor was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress call and was arrested.

Jose Salinas – Warrant

Salinas was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Joshua Free – Interfer Railroad Property, Possession of Controlled Substance

Free was contacted after he was seen walking on railroad tracks while throwing rocks at business and vehicles. There were multiple private property signs.

Rhonda Stinnett – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Stinnett was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled marijuana. She was then found to be in possession of THC wax and adderall.

Sasha Galvan – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Brandon Hunter – Interfer with Public Duties

Hunter was contacted during a traffic stop where he was refusing to comply with demands. He was arrested for interfering with Public Duties.