Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged a suspect assaulted him, but both parties had visible injuries and police were unable to determine an aggressor.

4700 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene fitness club.

1100 block of Bel Air Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported an unknown suspected entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a gun worth $250.

2100 block of S Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took a jacket worth $200.

600 block of Washington Street – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury

Police responded to an assault call in north Abilene. The victim’s mother said a suspect assaulted her son with a bat.

3200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at an Abilene hotel and was also found to be in possession of Heroin.

500 block of Mossy Oak Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported more than $7,200 worth of firearms, including an AR-15, were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3100 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect during a child exchange.

1000 block of Graham Street – Assault Family violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting her common law husband.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

3700 block of Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Officers assisted in recovering a stolen vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Arrests

Richard Youtsey – Assault Family Violence

Youtsey was contacted during an altercation. He’s accused of hitting a victim.

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Wilcoxen was contacted after he was locked up in the men’s restroom at a local gym smoking. He was also drinking a beer.

Ntahomvyariye Cyprien – Sexual Assault of Child

Cyprien was arrested on a warrant for a child sex crime.

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Whitehead was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress, where he was found inside a hotel. He was also found to be in possession of Heroin.

Roxanne Adams – Assault Family Violence

Adams is acused of assaulting her common law husband by scratching him and hitting him. He did have visible injuries.

Rita Carrion – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Controlled Substance

Carrion was contacted during a traffic stop for no tail lights. A K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam, and marijuana.

Chenevert White – Assault Family Violence

White is accused of grabbing a victim by a hoodie and strangling her with it during an argument.

Brian Palacios – Driving While Intoxicated

Palacios was contacted while asleep in his drivers seat with the keys in the ignition. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. Breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.114 and 0.112.

Kristen Robinson – Warrant

Robinson was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have two active warrants.

Mariah McDonald – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

McDonald was arrested for operating a vehicle without effective consent of the owner.

Willie Morris – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Morris was contacted during a call for service and gave officers a fake name. He was found to have an active warrant.