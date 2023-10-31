Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone took an air mattress, blankets, and other items from the bed of his truck.

1300 block of Andy Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at his apartment complex. He believes the mother of his child is responsible for the damage.

1700 block of Walnut Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a suspect used her information to open a credit card in her name. The suspect did admit to it on a recorded line.

1500 block of Cullar Drive – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his son used his vehicle without permission and is not returning phone calls or text messages.

1100 block of Park Avenue – Forgery Financial

A report for forgery was taken in north Abilene.

1000 block of E Overland Trail – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

1800 block of Sylvan Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect tried to get an apartment in her name.

300 block of Cornerstone Court – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to an Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon report in south Abilene.

3100 block of S 32nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Two suspects are accused of stealing $800 worth of perfume from an Abilene business.

500 block of EN 10th Street – Burglary of Building

A Burglary of Habitation was reported in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A stolen vehicle was reported in Abilene.

00 block of Teakwood Lane – Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card

A report was taken for debit card fraud.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A theft report was taken.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported $1,000 worth of sweats were stolen.

2200 block of Moore Street – Harassment

A suspect is accused of damaging an ex-family member’s house.

2800 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her car was broken into and her belongings were taken.

300 block of Larkin Street – Continuous Violence Against Family

A victim reported her boyfriend physically assaulted her and she did have visible injuries.

Arrests

Paul Ziama – Theft of Property

Justin White – Warrant

Jennifer Sneed – Public Intoxication

Don Etheredge – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Jimmie Jacobsen – Continuous Violence Against Family