Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Harwell Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her father, who suffered from dementia.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Harassment with Previous Conviction

A known suspect was harassing a victim on S 1st Street.

3900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect was stealing property.

3300 block of S Clack Street- Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported $800 worth of tools were stolen from his vehicle.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

7800 block of Saddle Creek Road – Theft of Property

$9,000 worth of coins were reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were seen stealing property at an Abilene store.

3300 block of John Knox Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her purse, makeup, and medication was stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

Glasses, a purse, and bank cards were reported stolen in south Abilene.

3800 block of John Knox Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A purse, computer, wallet, and drivers license was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

700 block of Nelson Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

1300 block of Butternut Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

A deadly conduct report was taken on the 1300 block of Butternut Street in south Abilene.

1600 block of Graham Street – Assault

1300 block of Fannin Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after assaulting both his parents during an argument.

3500 block of S 20th Street – Theft of Property

Earphones and money was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was attacked by her sister in south Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Injury to Elderly

An 82-year-old is accused of slapping his 81-year-old wife, who has dementia, several times while visiting her at the hospital.

3400 block of State Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his son threatened to kill him with a shotgun.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

Hundreds of dollars worth of food was reported stolen from an Abilene grocery store.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Police responded to an injured subject call in south Abilene.

2400 block of Industrial Boulevard – Driving While Intoxicated

A suspect was arrested for DWI, Intoxicated Assaulted, Evading, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

3400 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene. The glass on his front door was broken.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Evading Arrest Detention

A suspect approached police and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He then ran and was arrested a short distance later.

3600 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Property

4400 block of Flintrock Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A report for Terroristic Threat was taken in south Abilene.

1900 block of Denton Street – Harassment

A harassment report was taken at a south Abilene residence.

100 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect shattered the front glass door of an Abilene business.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

3000 block of S 10th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend contacted her through social media multiple times, violating an emergency protective order.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his wife.

Arrests

Trina Johnson – Driving While Intoxicated

Stephanie Land – Theft of Property

Catherian Brinson – Theft of Property

Joshua Green – Warrant

Ricky Delapaz – Warrant

Raymond Barrow – Warrant

Demetrio Rocha – Warrant

Zachary Loving – Evading Arrest Detention

Edward Vargas – Assault Family Violence

Tairra Barnes – Assault Family Violence

Austin Worley – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Dillon Rex – Public Intoxication

Ramona Neals – Public Intoxication

Alice Mutimutuje – Public Intoxication

Richard Bikenge – Driving While Intoxicated

Hailey Scott – Warrant

Brandon Zirkle – Evading Arrest, Harassment of Public Servant, Public Intoxication

Noah Bean – Driving While Intoxicated, Intoxication Assault, Leaving Scene of Accident, Evading Arrest Detention

Aliana Hernandez-Gonzalez – Driving While Intoxicated

Daniel Salas – Assault Family Violence

Tiffany Roberts – Warrant

Melissa Mauney – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Lorenzo Juarez – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Coleton Stirman – Criminal Trespass

Brandon Stephens – Assault Family Violence

Nicole Shaw – Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving with License Invalid