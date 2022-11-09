Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of N 7th Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a local residence in reference to property stolen out of a vehicle during the night.

2500 block of S 21st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a blower worth $150 was stolen in south Abilene.

800 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his roommate. He did have visible injury.

700 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance and progress and learned a woman claimed she was assaulted by her common-law-husband.

5300 block of Nugent Road – Theft of Property

A victim’s credit card was used without permission by a known suspect.

800 block Palm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect removed their doorbell camera and took it from their porch.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported his identifying information was used by an unknown suspect.

00 block of Hoylake Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a burglary of a motor vehicle in south Abilene. Several items were stolen, including $200 in cash, gift cards, debit cards, and more.

1400 block of Elmwood Drive – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A 95-year-old man reports he was assaulted in his own driveway by an unknown suspect.

400 block of Merchant Street – Assault Family Violence

The victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

6700 block of Hillside Court – Illegal Dumping Under 5 Pounds

A known suspect who is the owner of a concrete company did not provide a concrete wash for a cement truck.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone entered his vehicle and took a cell phone valued at $650.

1300 block S Treadaway Blvd – Assault Family Violence

A victim and suspect were arguing and at one point, the suspect grabbed the victim’s shirt, scratching him in the process.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of firearm in city limits that occurred in south Abilene.

2900 block of S 5th Street – Warrant

A victim was arrested for two warrants in south Abilene. A violation of protective order report was also taken.

Arrests

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and responding officers smelled the odor of marijuana. Marijuana was found and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Luis Lugo Ramos – Assault Family Violence

Ramos was contacted in reference to a physical altercation at a local residence. The female victim alleged Ramos pulled her hair and it caused her pain.

Melvin Barnes – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Barnes was contacted in reference to an active warrant and methamphetamine was found.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen placing an item in her purse and leaving without paying. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

NAME REDACTED – Reckless Damage

A suspect was issued a citation at Martinez Elementary

Maliah Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was placed under arrest.

Margaretta Askey – Public Intoxication

Askey was contacted after having a seizure. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop for expired tags and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A glass pipe was found and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Glenn Toya – Public Intoxication

Toya was contacted after she was seen laying down in a parking lot. She was almost run over and the driver called 9-1-1. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Barbara Jones – Possession of Controlled Substance

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop and a K9 positive alert for narcotics. Methamphetamine was found and she was arrested.

Shyla Pruitt – Public Intoxication

Pruitt was contacted during a disturbance and was seen yelling at a homeowner while standing in the road. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Gage Johnson – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with no lights. A handgun and marijuana was then found in his vehicle and he was arrested.

Kevin Dossey – Warrant

Dossey was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Illegal Dumping

A suspect was issued a citation for having a concrete truck washed out incorrectly, allowing the cement to travel into a street and down a curb.

Jesus Guerra – Burglary of Building

Guerra was seen carrying an object at a business and he admitted to going inside the business and taking money from the till, as well as merchandise.