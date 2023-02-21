Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of South Pioneer Drive – Burglary of Building

A South Abilene business reported that at least one suspect entered the building after hours over the weekend, and stole a cash box with money and personal information. More than $450 was reported stolen.

3700 block of Amarillo Street – Theft of Property

A South Abilene school facility reported numerous thefts. The report included that suspects had to gain entry to a secured fenced area, and stole multiple items from school-owned vehicles. Three catalytic converters were stolen. All stolen goods were valued at more than $5,200.

2400 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Property

Another South Abilene business reported a catalytic converter stolen. It was valued at $1,000.

5600 block of South 1st Street – Family Violence Assault

A 44-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend a few days earlier. Police said the victim did not have any visible injuries.

2500 block of Cloverleaf lane – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported that a fraudulent charge of $96 was made on their account.

6900 block of Mesa Springs Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that they were assaulted by a suspect during an argument in the victim’s home.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported that a fraudulent charge of $126 was made on their account.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Harassment

A 35-year-old woman reported that she was being harassed and threatened by the mother of her boyfriend’s child. She is filing charges.

600 block of Sycamore Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A woman went to a North Abilene hospital to have wounds from an alleged assault cared for. She said she was hurt by another woman in South Abilene.

Arrests

Gabriel Garcia – SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

“The above 19 year old defendant was contacted at the above location reference an active investigation regarding the sexual assault of a child. The defendant was read his Miranda Warning and then agreed to speak with detectives regarding the case. The defendant stated that he went to Minnesota to pick up the juvenile female victim. The defendant brought the juvenile female victim to his residence in Abilene. The defendant admitted to having sexual intercourse with a known 15 year old juvenile female multiple times over the course of two months. The defendant was aware of the female victim’s age prior to picking her up. The defendant was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail without incident.”

Charlie Torres – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of South 14th Street where a business owner reported a suspect had been repeatedly causing problems at their store, after being criminally trespassed an hour earlier. The store owner is pressing charges.

Jeffery Peters – Warrant

Peters was contacted during a call for service in the 3900 block of Grape Street. A record check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest.

John Townes – Warrant

On a disturbance call at a store in the 1200 block of North Mockingbird Lane, police made contact with Townes, discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Police made contact with Baker when she was reportedly causing a disturbance at a busines in the 2900 block of Old Anson Road. It was reported that she was knocking products off shelves and harassing customers. She was inside the store when police arrived, and the officer noted that she was intoxicated.

Kenderick Hunter – Public Intoxication

During a call for service for an armed subject, police made contact with Hunter in the 2900 block of Old Anson Road, noting that he matched a provided description of a suspect. Officers deemed that he was intoxicated.

Charles Cozad – Public Intoxication

Cozad was contacted by police in the 500 block of Oak Street, in reference to him chasing a resident’s dog and threatening to assault the person. Police noted that he showed signs of intoxication.