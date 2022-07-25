Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

100 block of College Drive – Assault

Two victims reported a known suspect assaulted them



1700 block of Delwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle by smashing the window and took a purse.



1100 block of Minter Lane – Burglary of Building

A northside church was burglarized and some of the stolen items, worth more than $12,000, a search warrant was executed and numerous stolen items were recovered.



100 block of College Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Two victims reported their son threated them and made them in fear of serious bodily injury.



1900 block of N 7th Street – Theft of Property

A female reported three rings had been stolen.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a north Abilene grocery store.



1500 block of Arnold Blvd – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for jumping the fence at Dyess AFB.



1700 block of E I-20 – Indecent Assault

An unknown suspect touched another male’s privates after asking him a question.



3100 block of S 32nd Street – Assault

A teen reported she was assaulted by a man at a south Abilene park.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was arrested for stealing $225 worth of merchandise from a north side store.



1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole $120 worth of items from a grocery store. The suspect was caught on camera and footage was turned over to police.



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A local department store reported a suspect stole a bow, mattress, arrow, and propane. Their vehicle was identified.



3700 block of Concord Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported he had two iPads stolen from his vehicle.



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Two suspects accused of stealing $674 worth of items from an Abilene department store have been detained.



1600 block of Sycamore Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect was arrested for assaulting his wife during an argument.



2400 block of S 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A man is accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault

A report for assault and criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.



2500 block of S Clack Street – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

A man was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm, which he was not carrying lawfully.



2800 block of Melissa Lane – Assault Family Violence

A male reported his girlfriend assaulted him.



5400 block Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A female reported her boyfriend assaulted her during a verbal argument. She did have injuries consistent with assault.



3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

A local business reported an unknown suspect damaged one of their windows.



3100 block of S 32nd Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a disturbance call where a victim reported a female suspect was striking him with her vehicle. They were arguing over visitation rights.



00 Fairway Oaks Blvd – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her rental property was damaged



3800 block of Trinity Lane – Forgery Financial

A male reported a known suspect sent him a check to cash and he sent back apple gift cards.



100 block of Cypress Street – Graffiti

An unknown suspect damaged the victim’s business.



800 block Formosa Drive – Theft of Property

A man reported a suspect took his cell phone valued at $200.



600 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A business reported a known, regular customer stole lottery tickets worth $3,200 from the store.



4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his apple watch valued at $400 was stolen while he was staying at a local hotel.



2300 block Brenda Lane – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A 66-year-old victim was injured by a man during a disturbance at a south Abilene group home.



5100 block Hwy 277 S – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a suspect threatened him.



5700 block of Southmoor Drive – Indecent Assault

A report for Indecent Assault was taken at a southside residence



2500 block of Over Street – Assault – Family Violence

A man reported his girlfriend bit him and scratched him on the face following a verbal argument.



00 block of Queen Annes Lace – Assault Family Violence

A female reported she was being assaulted by her ex-husband.



5200 of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers were called to a scene where suspects were fighting in the yard and during the call, one person was found to have active warrants.



1000 block of Burger Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for violation of a protective order. The suspect fled before officers arrived.



500 block of Palm Street – Assault – Family Violence

A man was arrested and a female was given assistance.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Robbery

A man reported he was assaulted while he was walking down the road and a family heirloom was stolen.



600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a bicycle valued at $500 from his gated courtyard.



4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Forgery

An unknown suspect used a fake $100 bill to buy a laptop from a victim.



1500 block S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business had its front window broken by a brick.



2000 block of Yorktown Drive – Robbery

A victim reported she was robbed. Items, including her vehicle, were taken.



2700 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect threw a drink and rocks at her vehicle as she was leaving the parking lot of a local business.



1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported her purse valued at $50 was stolen from a north Abilene business.



3200 block of Roberts Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into his home and stole two TVs and a bicycle valued at $900.



1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone valued at $500 was stolen from her at a homeless shelter.



1900 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A man reported his pickup was taken without his permission, possibly by a female who spent the night.



2900 block of Old Anson Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A drill valued at $1,000 was taken.



Arrests

Patrick Moody – Public Intoxication

Moody was contacted after a citizen reported he was urinating in public. He was found to have a wet crotch and there was a puddle on the sidewalk. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.



Casey Baccus – Warrant

Baccus was contacted in reference to having an outstanding warrant. He surrendered without incident.



Billye McWilliams – Criminal Trespass

McWilliams was contacted for trespassing at a business. He was warned of trespassing earlier this year.



Jacob Poor – Dyess AFB

Poor was contacted for intentionally hopping the fence at Dyess AFB. This is the third time he is accused of trespassing at Dyess.



Crispen Guzman – Burglary of Building, Warrant

Guzman was contacted after a burglary at a local church. A search warrant was executed at his home after one of the items pinged to his residence. Stolen property was found in his garage.



Peter Dodgen – Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property

Dodgen is accused of taking items from a local store valued at $225 then passing all points of sale. He had also been warned of criminal trespass from this location.



Tony Zarate – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Police were in contact with Zarate on Instagram Messenger, where Zarate advertised he had “meth”. He then explained he could meet the undercover officers at a location in Abilene to sell 2 grams of meth. When the undercover officer arrived at the meeting location, Zarate was there with bags of meth. He also had an outstanding warrant.



Emilia Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted then arrested for having an outstanding warrant.



Rochelle Garver – Public Intoxication

Garver was found vomiting and holding an alcoholic beverage in the middle of an intersection while traffic was passing by.



Ramiro Cruz Galvan – Assault

Galvan is accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s arm and pulling it during an argument.



Johnny Curtis – Warrant

Curtis was contacted and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.



Samuel Crawford – Driving While Intoxicated

Crawford was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to maintain a single lane. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested and his blood was drawn after a search warrant was obtained.



Dong Manucy – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Manucy was contacted for operating a motor vehicle without a front license plate. The approaching officer saw him making hurried movements, so a K9 was called to do an open-air sniff, where it alerted to the presence of narcotics. A glass pipe with while residence fell out of Manucy’s pants.



Amanda Bueno – Possession of Controlled Substance

Bueno was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during an open-air sniff. Bueno’s purse was searching and inside, multiple baggies of meth and a needle full of meth was located.



Brandon Woods – Public Intoxication

Woods was observed taking off his shirt and challenging a man to a fight. Police contacted him and he was found to be highly intoxicated.

Marquise McCrary – Evading Arrest – Detention

McCrary was contacted during a disturbance and tried to run away when police arrived. He began running when an officer identified himself. He was caught a placed into custody.



Richard Pruitt – Warrant

Pruitt was consensually contacted while he was sitting in his vehicle and found to have active warrants.



Levi Sisk – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Sisk is accused of producing a firearm during an altercation and was found to be in possession of a pistol when officers arrived. A search also yielded a marijuana joint in his pocket and a burned joint where he had been sitting.



Jason Swink – Disorderly Conduct

Swink was contacted after his neighbors called to report he was beating up his friend and punching his truck. He is accused of waking their children from their sleep. Swink had already been warned to be quiet by police 2 times prior, so he was arrested for continuing to cause a disturbance.



Ramiro Santos – Driving While Intoxicated

Santos was observed driving 80MPH in a 70 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when contacted by police. He also refused to perform field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn after a warrant was obtained.



Jasmine Deleon – Driving While Intoxicated

Deleon was contacted after someone reported he was chasing and colliding with another vehicle. He failed filed sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was then drawn.



Aquinn Douglas – Driving While Intoxicated

Douglas was contacted for speeding in a neighborhood and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath specimen because he said he was fail. He was arrested.



Jerry Moore – Public Intoxication

Moor walked into a local gym smelling heavily intoxicated. He said he was hungover from the night before. He was allowed to call a ride so he did not drive away but was then seen walking around his vehicle and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Kyran Spain – Warrant

Spain was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.



Debra Gonzales – Warrant

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal and was found to have an active warrant.



Danny Howell – Possession of Controlled Substance

Howell was contacted during a traffic stop. He gave verbal consent for police to search his person and he was found to be in possession of marijuana and Methamphetamine.



Richard Foreman – Warrant

Foreman was contacted and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.



Terry Rodriguez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Rodriguez was contacted for multiple traffic violations. A K9 performed a free air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search yielded a syringe loaded with Heroin.



Timerie Washington – Assault – Family Violence

Washington’s boyfriend reported she bit him on the face and scratched him during an argument.



Gilbert Paiz – Assault Family Violence

Paiz is accused of pulling his girlfriend’s hair during an argument and hit her in the back of the head.



Priscilla Del Rio – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Del Rio was contacted during a traffic stop for having no license plate light and the responding officer noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine and 3 visa debit cards with different names on them, as well as a check made out to someone else’s name. She is also accused of trying to throw the meth on the ground to hide it from officers.