Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

1500 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a CD player was stolen from her vehicle.

3400 block of N 10th Street – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect punched him in the face multiple times.

3100 block of Woodlake Drive – Theft of Property

A computer worth $1,500 was reported stolen from a company by an ex-employee.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an employee was stealing property worth $80,000.

4900 block of W Stamford Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect pulled a gun on him during an argument. The suspect was gone when police arrived.

4500 block of Antilley Road – Theft of Property

A victim contacted police her wallet was lost and she found it with cash and other property missing.

900 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A business reported $600 in cash was stolen.

4900 block of W Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her name and social security number to open up service.

4400 block of Pennington Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

900 block of N Treadaway – Theft of Property

A report for criminal trespass was taken in north Abilene.

900 block of N Jose Drive – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

2100 block of Henson Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene.

800 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Criminal Trespass

800 block of Kirkwood Street – Assault Family violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in north Abilene.

2500 block N 18th Street – Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A report for threatening to publish intimate visual material.

1200 block of Musken Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.

1800 block of Collins Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

Arrests

Timmothy Caston – Public Intoxication

Caston was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested for being intoxicated.

Shontera Snow – Assault Family Violence

Snow responded to a disturbance and was placed under arrest.

Jerry Ross – Manufacture Delivery Controlled, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Ross was contacted during a felony investigation and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Cody Tate – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tate was contacted in reference to a felony warrant and was found to be in possession of heroin.

Anthony Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Rodriguez was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was placed under arrested for harming a victim.

Jose Ramirez – Assault Family Violence

Ramriez was contacted during an altercation with his girlfriend, where he is accused of trying to prevent her from leaving, grabbing a bag from her ands and causing her pain.

Samantha Thompson – Criminal Trespass

Thompson was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress and was arrested.

Elias Olague – Possession of Controlled Substance

Olague was contacted behind a church, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He consented to a search and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Samantha Zoeller – Warrant

Zoeller was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest.

Samuel Ranjel – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ranjel was contacted during a traffic stop and gave consent to search. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Ruben Juarez – Warrant

Juarez was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Redondo Sanchez – Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct

Sanchez was seen looking into a victim’s bedroom window while his pants were down and he was stroking his genitals. He fled the scene and was later caught by police with his pants still around his ankles.

Circo Mendez – Public Intoxication

Mendez was contacted in a vehicle behind and Abilene business that had alarms going off. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Stormy Trimble – Public Intoxication

Trimble was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Eddie Love – Assault Family Violence

Love was contacted during a disturbance where he’s accused of choking his ex-girlfriend. She did have visible injuries.

Leslie Smith – Assault Threat/Contact Family Violence

Smith was contacted during a disturbance in progress and is accused of threatening a victim while she was holding a knife.