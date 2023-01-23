Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect threatened him with a pair of scissors.

500 block of Bacon Drive – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a known suspect threatened serious bodily injury to them via phone calls.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim contacted police due to her nephew threatening harm to her family.

2900 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property

A report was taken for misdemeanor theft as the victim reported a known suspect took his metal shed worth $850.

3100 block of Hunt Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for Theft to a Motor Vehicle after the victim reported a suspect too her vehicle valued at $4,500.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone fraudulently represented his business and now he if out of money and building materials worth more than $150,000 total.

800 block of Graham Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a suspect went into his ex’s house and broke a window, causing more than $100 worth of damage.

1000 block of Locust Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his car was damaged and he suspects it was his brother due to previous threats made.

2700 block of Roberts Street – Assault Family Violence

Two sususpect were inolved in a phycial altercation at this location. One suspect was arrested upon further investigation.

1700 block of Ballinger Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was made

1800 block of S Clack Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect violated his bond conditions with a victim, who was a victim of domestic violence.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her husband

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Assault

Polcie responded to a disturbance call at a motel in north Abilene. A report for assault was taken.

2000 block of N 2nd Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported her boyfriend was threatening to kill her and her friend.

2900 block of Wynrock Drive – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim self admitted to a mental health facility after threatening a family member with a pair of scissors.

700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect caused damage to his vehicle.

1500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an ex-employee stole multiple items from the business worth $5,000.

800 block of Lillus Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

3300 block of Edgemont Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported in south Abilene by a known suspect.

3500 block of N 1st Street – Assault

A female is acused of assaulting another female in north Abilene. The victim did not have visible injuries.

600 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Tampering with Government Record

A suspect is accused of cashing bad checks.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Disorderly Conduct (Criminal Mischief)

A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.

00 block of Queen Anns Lace – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in south Abilene Abilene wher a suspect is accused of assaulting his wife and another family member.

3600 block of Patty Lynne – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene. A suspect was gone before police arrival.

1600 block of Matador Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for warrant and bond violation, as well as assault family violence.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A purse, wallet, cash, paperwork, and more was reported stolen during a burglary of motor vehicle.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress call at an Abilene gas station. A suspect was booked into the Taylor County Jail without incident.

800 block of Alameda Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for a stolen vehicle in south Abilene.

300 block of Neas Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his ex-wife was at hit residence destroying property.

3600 block of S 20th Street – Theft of Service

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a TV and tools worth $600 were reported stolen.

1700 block of E Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect threatened him with a knife.

300 block of W Overland Trail – Theft of Service

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole $677 from him at a north Abilene hotel.

Arrests

Joshua Ramirez – Public Intoxication

Ramirez was contacted for drinking a beer inside a store and refusing to leave. He had also urinated on himself. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Joshua Lopez – Warrant

Lopez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Alice Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Illegal Dumping

A suspect is accused of dumping personal trash in a dumpster owned by the Abilene Public Library. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Eric Carr – Possession of Controlled Substance

Carr was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Edward Rodriquez – Online Soliciting of a Minor

Rodriquez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rodolfo Lopez – Assault Family Violence

Lopez was contacted during a physical altercation and was found to be the aggressor, so he was arrested.

Christopher Vickers – Possession of Controlled Substance

Vickers was contacted in reference to expired registration and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for driving 86 in a 70MPH zone. Officers smelled marijuana and the suspect handed over marijuana. She was issued a citation.

Michael Orona – Assault Threat

Orona was contacted during a call for service. He is accused of pushing his teenage son and was arrested.

Draven Watts – Warrant

Watts was contacted for speeding and was found to have active arrest warrants.

Evonne Delapaz – Warrant

Delapaz was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active arrest warrant.

Tremain Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted for speeding and was found to have outstanding local warrants.

Roland Valdez – Driving While Intoxicated

Valdez was contacted during a traffic violation for driving 83 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.116 and 0.120. He was arrested.

Brent Clark – Possession of Controlled Substance

Clark was pulled over for not signaling and no insurance. He also did not have a valid driver license. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Zachary Bartlett – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene bar. He was in violation of a protective order by communicating with a victim he was supposed to have no contact with.

Miles Moore – Driving with Intoxicated

Moore was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane of travel and was speeding. He gave two breath specimens, which showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.163 and 0.154.

Jason Matthews – Possession of Controlled Substance

Matthews was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Jason King – Warrant

King was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rosary Segura – Warrant

Segura was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Mieka Lewis – Assault

Lewis was contacted during a disturbance in north Abilene and was arrested.

Jose Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was contacted in reference to a drunk driver and he refused to take Field Sobriety Tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Jose Salinas Paramo – Tampering with Government Record, Forgery

Paramo was contacted during a call for service and was found to be in possession of a fake Texas state ID and he also attempted to cash a bad check.

Glen New – Warrant, Failure to Identify

New was contacted for riding a bike without lighting at night. He gave a false name a DOB.

Antonio Nelton – Disorderly Conduct

Nelton was contacted at a local pawn shop, where he was being belligerent and violent.

Marty Stringer – Public Intoxication

Stringer is accused of causing a disturbance at iHop, screaming in the parking lot. He was contacted and showing signs of being intoxicated, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and other.

Cody Newman – Assault, Warrant

Newman was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of punching two females in the face.

Marlayna Perry – Possession of Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Perry was arrested for public intoxication at an Abilene convenience store. She did have cocaine on her person and was arrested.

Jeremiah Richards – Driving While Intoxicated

Richards was contacted for not signaling a right turn. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.156 and 0.167.

Jace Farris – Assault Family Violence, Warrant, Violation of Bond

Farris was contacted during a disturbance. He is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in the stomach.

John Nunnold – Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Nunnold was contacted during a disturbance in progress at a gas station. He was refusing to leave for over an hour and was also being uncooperative with responding officers.

Ashley Brooks – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Brooks was contacted while inside a stolen vehicle and was arrested.

Amber Kimball – Assault Family Violence

Kimball was contacted after her boyfriend reported she assaulted him and destroyed his property in his home.

Charlie Torres – Illegal Dumping, Safety Equipment – Bicycle

Torres was pulled over for almost causing a collision on his bicycle and for having no light or reflector on the rear of the bicycle. He was also observed eating food from a can and then throwing the can on the ground. He was arrested.

Ryan Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.