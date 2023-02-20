Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Merchant Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported tools and an air compressor worth $950 were reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported a case of fraud.

1200 block of Green Street – Theft by Check

A victim reported she cashed a check for her friend and then later learned her account was closed and $960 was stolen.

1100 block of Pine Street – Forgery Financial

An Abilene credit union reported check forgery.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his cell phone and debit card were stolen.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported an unknown suspect took a flashlight, blade, and knife worth a total of $125.

1800 block of Highway 36 – Burglary of Vehicle

$1,500 in cash was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1300 block Cedar Street Apt 6 – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an known suspect broke into his home, ransacked the place, and stole tools worth $50.

2200 block of S 1st Street – Indecent Exposure

A victim was exposed to a known suspect’s genetalia without consent while he was touching himself inappropriately.

2200 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect shot at her vehicle in a park for an unknown reason.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for a damaged phone that occurred in north Abilene.

2700 block of Arlington Avenue – Theft of Firearm

Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle where a firearm was reported stolen.

3200 block of Woodhollow Circle – Theft of Firearm

Police responded to a residence in south Abilene where two firearms worth $1,400 were reported stolen.

1300 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A generator worth $250 was reported stolen.

2900 block of Arlington Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm worth $500 was reported stolen from his vehicle.

500 block of Chapel Hill Road – Theft of Property

A man reported his late wife’s daughter stole his washer and dryer worth $1,000.

1800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her barber school instructor threatened her with a metal baseball bat.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim was arrested for theft after stealing clothing, pet items, and cleaner worth $250.

1200 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm, cash, checkbook, and card worth $850 were reported stolen.

1300 block of 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

Citizens reported witnessing a woman being assaulted by a man but the couple refused to cooperate with police.

5000 block of Parksville Drive – Theft of Property

Two paint sprayers worth $1,600 were reported stolen.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported two suspects came inside and stole clothing and a shirt worth $32.

1500 block of Mulberry Street – Criminal Trespass

Two suspect were arrested in reference to criminal trespass of a vacant residence.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Police responded to theft at a north Abilene business where suspects were accused of stealing $206 by intentionally not scanning items.

900 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A laptop worth $1,860 was reported stolen.

2700 block of Grape Street – Criminal Trespass

A report for criminal trespass was taken in north Abilene.

200 block of Killough Cove – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A north Abilene hotel reported a suspect was violating a protective order in one of their rooms.

500 block of Mulberry Street – Assault Family Violence

A father an son were involved in a physical altercation.

4500 block of 14th Street – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

3400 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend applied pressure to her neck, causing her pain.

Arrests

Antonio Prieto – Warrant

Prieto was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base for having an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Peilun Jiao – Warrant

Jiao was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Andres Vielma – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Vielma was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the street and gave police a false ID. Once his real ID was confirmed, he was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Octavian Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop after disobeying a stop sign and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Johnie Douglas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Douglas was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with expired registration, and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded nearly 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Lawana Hirrill – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hirrill was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with expired registration, and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded nearly 1 gram of methamphetamine.

Philip Alcantar – Noise Violation

Alcantar is accused of playing music too loud but he never answered his door or windows when officers knocked to speak to him. He was arrested.

Ruby Livingston – Warrant

Livingston was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Michael Martinez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded cocaine and methamphetamine.

Curtis Callahan – Public Intoxication

Callahan was contacted after he was seen stumbling through yards that did not belong to him. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jordan Baird – Driving While Intoxicated

Baird was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.141 and .0155.

Christopher Luna – Warrant

Luna was contacted during a traffic violation and was found to have an active warrant.

Barbara Hokett – Warrant

Hokett was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Zachary Watts – Warrant

Watts was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Linda Westbrook – Public Intoxication

Westbrook was contacted after she was found passed out in some bushes in the parking lot of an Abilene business. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others. She was also found to be in possession of two empty bottles of fireball whiskey.

Sondra Mata – Theft of Property

Mata was contacted and arrested for theft after bagging $242 worth of items at a self checkout that were bagged but never scanned.

Carrie Campbell – Driving While Intoxicated

Campbell was contacted during a traffic stop for various violations and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and arrested.

Jennifer Love – Warrant

Love was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for expired tags and faulty tail lights.

Joshua Hoffman – Public Intoxication

Hoffman was contacted for fighting in a public place and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jesse Navejar – Driving While Intoxicated

Navejar was contacted for driving 65 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He failed multiple field sobriety exams and was arrested for DWI. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.161 and 0.153.

Marina Salinas – Public Intoxication

Salinas was contacted during a call for service and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Xavier Saldana – Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver License, Failure to Signal Turn, Possession of Marijuana

Saldana was contacted during a traffic stop for swerving and not signaling to change lanes. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple filed sobriety tests. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Timothy Wood – Aggravated Robbery

Wood is accused of brandishing a firearm and holding it up to a vehicle owner’s stomach after the owner caught him breaking into his car. Wood fled the scene and was later taken into custody.

Jeromy Elliott -Disorderly Conduct

Elliott is accused of losing his temper and screaming, calling his wife names at a local restaurant. He was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Devonee Ingram – Criminal Trespass

Ingram was contacted inside a vacant residence, where she is accused of causing damage. She did not have permission to be there.

Cendrick Brown – Criminal Trespass

Brown was contacted during a call for service and was found to be inside a property he had been warned from before.

Yulier Garcia – Theft of Property

Garcia is accused of unpacking items and concealing them on his person. Stolen items are worth $206.

Geonys Ruiz – Theft of Property

Ruiz is accused of unpacking items and concealing them on his person. Stolen items are worth $206.

Ivan Ecarnacion – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Ecarnacion is accused of violating a protective order by standing in the driveway of a protected address.

Lonzie Casarez – Warrant

Casarez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

David Morales – Public Intoxication

Morales was seen stumbling in the roadway multiple times. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Onofre Hernandez – Public Intoxication

Hernandez was contacted after he called police saying he took something bad. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Troy Steele – Assault Family Violence

Steele was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of assaulting a family member.

Francis Gioia – Warrant

Gioia was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.

Amanda Timms – Warrant

Timms was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Dustin Beach – Warrant

Beach was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Nicholas Tedford – Public Intoxication

Tedford was pulled over for speeding and was a passenger. He was being belligerent and telling officers to arrest him. He also kept threatening to fight officers and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.