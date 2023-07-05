Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of Peake Street – Theft of Property

1800 block of N 6th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was found to be violating a protective order during a hit-and-run collision investigation.

400 block of N La Salle Drive – Theft of Property

A report was completed for theft of property.

500 block of Locust Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported someone entered her lot through the hole in her fence and left items.

1000 block of Graham Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

2000 block of Lakeside Drive – Burglary of Building

Fishing poles, knives, tools, and ammunition were reported stolen in south Abilene.

11800 block of CR 359 – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for an assault that happened in a different jurisdiction.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Burglary of Building

An unknown person entered a victim’s shed and stole a lawn mower and rug valued at $350.

5200 block of Deerwood Lane – Assault

Officers responded to a report of road rage in south Abilene that turned into an assault.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing lotion, shampoo, and soap. She was released with a citation.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a report of an assault.

3100 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault at a gas station. The victim was a male in his 20s.

200 block of Washington Boulevard – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported her caregiver used her debit card to make unauthorized charges in the amount of $1,183.

1400 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A gun and tires were reported stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road -Assault

A victim reported she was slapped by a suspect during an altercation at her work. She had no visible injuries and did not wish to file charges.

2000 block of Woodard Street – Harassment

A victim reported his daughter was harassing him by phone. She left text messages threatening bodily harm.

1300 block of Sycamore Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plate to her truck was stolen.

5200 block of Questa Drive – Theft of Service

A victim reported sending $1,050 on Paypal to purchase items from Facebook but was given a fake address. The seller then blocked her .

1700 block of Victoria Street – Injury to Elderly

A witness reported a suspect pushed his elderly mother down on the front porch.

2100 block of Vogel Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A couple was assaulted by their grandson during an argument.

1500 block of Friars Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported the front license plate to her vehicle was stolen.

1600 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of Habitation

A cable box, watch, iPad, cash, cologne, a thermostat, and a speaker were reported stolen during a burglary.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed for criminal mischief.

4100 block of W Overland Trail – Burglary of Building

A business owner reported vehicle parts and tools were stolen from his business over the last month. Stolen items are worth more than $33,500.

200 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

Arrests

Justin Ford – Warrant

Ford was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Saundra McCraney – Driving While Intoxicated

McCraney was contacted after driving up and asking officers for a lighter in the parking lot of the Abilene Police Department. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. She was arrested for being intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle.

Arthur Calloway – Warrant

Calloway was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Darious Alford – Warrant

Alford was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Macario Molina – Injury to Child

Molina is accused of pushing his elderly mother, who had dementia, outside their residence. There was a lot of blood on the front porch following the assault. The victim did have multiple injuries and did not remember what happened.

Jaquon Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Deshawn McDonald – Warrant

McDonald was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Frederick Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Gabriel Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted in reference to having an active warrant and was arrested.

Thomas Lewis – Public Intoxication

Lewis was acting intoxicated at a local bar and did not have a ride home. Taxi companies also refused to give him a ride due to him previously urinating in cabs. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

Gavurnik was contacted after a citizen flagged officers down and asked for a welfare check. He was seen stumbling and walking in a zig-zag pattern. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Hank Rhone -Warrant

Rhone was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Kadin Moore-Miller – Racing on Highway

Moore-Miller was seen in his mustang racing another mustang, significantly exceeding the speed limit. He initially tried to evade officers in a residential area but was then found to be in possession of open containers of alcohol.