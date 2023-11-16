Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Formosa Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole $80 from her.

3100 block of Melinda Lane – Stalking

A victim reported a known suspect had been harassing her and her boyfriend for more than a year and would not leave them alone.

800 block of Mesquite Street – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant

A victim reported a known suspect made threats to hurt her while attempting to get into her residence.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Two known suspects are accused of taking $90 worth of items from an Abilene business.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her tires were slashed by a known suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A citizen reported they were scammed out of $700 while trying to purchase a vehicle on the internet.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A known suspect took clothing and cash from a victim’s apartment.

900 block of S 2nd Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for possession and use of identifying information.

2500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit/credit card abuse was generated.

1100 block of Hickory Street – Assault Impede Breath

A resident in north Abilene claimed her boyfriend assaulted her but she did not wish to press charges.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Evading Arrest Detention

A suspect was arrested for assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and failure to identify.

1500 block of Woodard Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

300 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

Arrests

Clarence Cunningham – Public Intoxication

Donald Johnson – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Colton Jordan – Driving While Intoxicated

Brandon Brannon – Assault Family Violence

Samantha Campbell – Evading Arrest Detention, Assault Public Servant, Failure to Identify

Sresang Iyar – Warrant, Failure to Identify