Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of South 1st Street – Harassment

A 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old man was harassing him.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A 17-year-old girl reported that she paid for a couch from a local listing, but never received the furniture. The loss was valued at $460.

4700 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that his Air Pods, valued at $300, were stolen from a South Abilene location.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A man was reportedly attempting to steal store products.

1700 block of Westview Drive – Family Violence Assault

Police were called out to a North Abilene home on a report of a disturbance. A responding officer said a family argument led to an 18-year-old woman assaulting her stepfather. The assault victim suffered minor injuries, and the offender was arrested.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Aggravated Assault

At a basketball game between Cooper and Wylie at Cooper High School, police took a report of an assault. No further information has been released.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance call in South Abilene, resulting in the arrest of a 40-year-old man for assault.

2700 block of Russell Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A 20-year-old man was arrested for 3rd degree Felony Assault Family Violence Impede Breath and for resisting arrest.

Arrests

Samantha McKnight – Public Intoxication

McKnight was contacted at an Abilene emergency room in reference to a disturbance. A responding officer said upon their arrival, she was ranting and swinging her arms wildly. She had reportedly gone to the ER for treatment, but locked herself in the bathroom. She allegedly told police she smoked meth and had not slept, and was homeless so she did not have a safe place to go. She was arrested for substance abuse.

Kenneth Sunkes – Warrant

Sunkes was recorded on a convenience store surveillance video taking a concrete saw from a work truck on the morning of January 6. Within two hours, he pawned the saw at a local pawn shop. The saw was valued at $2,500. The company that owned the saw wanted to file charges against Sunkes for the theft. On January 24, a district judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He was located and arrested.

Vincent Foy – Warrant

Foy was located in the 1200 block of Grape Street for a warrant connected to a class B misdemeanor.

Phillip Lewis – Family Violence Assault

On a disturbance call, police located a victim who said her son shoved her several times. Lewis also allegedly destroyed her bedroom- causing more than $2,000 in property loss. While attempting to call 9-1-1, the victim said Lewis put his arms around her to remove the phone. He was arrested, and an Emergency Protective order was issued.

Kayla Black – Possession of Marijuana, Warrant

Black was stopped near the intersection of South 7th Street and Alameda Road for failure to signal a turn. A K9 officer alerted the arresting officer to possible narcotics. Black allegedly told police she had marijuana before the search.

Travis Cherry – Warrant

APD received a tip that Cherry, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Nolan County, worked in the area. That tip led to his arrest.

Julio Fernandez – Warrant

Fernandez was contacted at the Parole Office, found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Alberto Mendez – Theft of Property

Officers were called out to the North Abilene Walmart in reference to Loss Prevention monitoring Mendez allegedly placing numerous items in his backpack and leaving the store.

Julieanne Moore – Family Violence Assault

Moore was contacted during a disturbance call in the 1700 block of Westview Drive. She was reportedly in an argument with her mother and stepfather, which escalated to a physical fight. “[sic] The defendant intentionally bit the lower lip of her step-father causing a significant injury,” police reported.

Jordyn Dickerson – Driving While Intoxicated

Police discovered Dickerson at a minor car crash scene on South Treadaway Boulevard. One person involved in the crash allegedly called 9-1-1, and told dispatch Dickerson ran a stop sign, hitting their vehicle and said she had been drinking. Police performed a blood alcohol test on Dickerson, for which she tested 0.175, when the legal limit is 0.08. Dickerson also showed to have a DWI from July 2021, so her charge was enhanced.

Jose Aragon – Assault Family Violence

Responding to an assault in-progress call in the 200 block of Chapel Hill Road, police found a victim with visible injuries on her face. The victim told APD Aragon punched her.

Clifton Adams – Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Resisting Arrest

Police observed a vehicle, operated by Adams, traveling through residential neighborhoods at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was attempted, but Adams did not stop. The vehicle was shortly after located unoccupied. There, Adams was discovered in the driveway of a residence where the vehicle was parked. He resisted arrest, search and transport. He had also been convicted in February 2021 for evading arrest.

Terrance Rowell – Assault Family Violence, Resisting Arrest

Rowell was contacted in the 2700 block of Russell Avenue during a call about a disturbance. A victim said her child’s father, Rowell, hit and choked her.