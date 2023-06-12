Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend’s mom.

4900 block of W Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged an assault by was uncooperative.

1500 block of Mesquite Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown person stole his utility trailer valued at $3,000.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a known suspect stole toiletries and a blanket.

1900 block of S 20th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. She is willing to press charges.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Unlawful Transmission of Sexually Explicit Visual Material

A victim reported explicit images of her were distributed on the internet.

5100 block of Spring Creek Road – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her identifying information was used to file for unemployment benefits and to obtain two personal loans.

1900 block of N 6th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a suspect violated a protective order.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for trespassing in south Abilene.

200 block of Cypress Street – Theft of Property

$501 in cash was reported stolen from a north Abilene business.

3500 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plate was stolen.

900 block of Sunset Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed for criminal mischief.

4000 block of Congress Court – Theft of Property

A report for stolen vehicle was taken in north Abilene.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported a physical altercation between her and her boyfriend.

2200 block of Hunt Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle by busting out the driver’s door window.

3400 block of Rebecca Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect intentionally caused damage to her property.

400 block of N Pioneer Drive – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect entered a victim’s storage unit and stole more than $500 worth of property.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Two suspects are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from an Abilene department store.

2300 block of Glendale Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

300 block of Moore Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect punched her boyfriend, causing pain and visible injury.

3300 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

A man is accused of assaulting his wife in south Abilene.

500 block of Cockerell Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

4300 block of Don Juan Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two known suspect were arrested after they were caught stealing from a north Abilene grocery store.

1500 block of Victoria Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband after a verbal altercation.

4400 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing a hitch worth $380 from a south Abilene business.

2600 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing bottles of liquor from a south Abilene business.

1200 block of Roma Lane – Assault Family Violence

3100 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A business reported an employee took money out of a safe.

1100 block of Harmony Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

3100 block of College Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon in south Abilene.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Unlawful Installation of Tracking Device

A report for Unlawful Tracking Device was taken in south Abilene.

2200 block of Gathright Drive – Deadly Conduct

A report for deadly conduct was taken after an unknown suspect shot into a residence.

5200 block of Laguna Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence and Criminal Mischief.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for Aggravated Assault was taken in south Abilene.

6000 block of Jennings Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his father.

300 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Aggravated Robbery

A report for aggravated robbery was taken in north Abilene.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Criminal Trespass

A business reported a suspect was refusing to leave while causing a disruption. She was arrested for criminal trespass.

5000 block of Robertson Drive – Deadly Conduct

Police responded to a call of deadly conduct where an unknown person filed rounds into the air.

8000 block of Bonnie Circle – Theft of Property

Police received a report of a stolen trailer.

300 block of Elm Creek Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for Theft of Motor Vehicle.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a victim reported a male threw a cup of hot coffee in her face.

2200 block of Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend in north Abilene.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported her phone was stolen during a disturbance in a bar parking lot.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying information

A report was taken for fraudulent use of identifying information.

2400 block of Arrowhead Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to an apartment complex after a 3rd party reported a friend texted her that she needed help because of her boyfriend. The victim stated she was assaulted but did not have injuries.

1300 block of Tulane Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plates were stolen from one of his vehicles.

Arrests

Raul Juarez – Assault Threat/Contact

Juarez was arrested during a disturbance in progress to prevent further acts of family violence.

Jeffrey Martin – Warrant

Martin was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Jeremiah Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Mary Haugen – Criminal Trespass

Haugen was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress and was found to be at a shelter she had been warned from previously.

Phoenix Martinez – Illegal Dumping, Evading Arrest

Martinez was contacted in reference to criminal trespassing and was arrested.

Crystal Lindsey – Possession of Controlled Substance

Lindsey was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was seen disobeying a flashing red signal. Officers smelled marijuana and she was found to be in possession of several items of paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine.

Chelsea Chapa – Assault Family Violence

Chapa was arrested for assault family violence due to her roommate having visible injuries on his face.

Jorge Gutierrez – Warrant

Gutierrez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.

Frank Gutierrez – Driving While Intoxicated

Gutierrez was contacted after someone reported he was openly drinking with a baby in the backseat while swerving all over the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and there was an open container in his vehicle. He failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, a stimulant, and marijuana. He did consent to a blood draw.

Terry Yocom – Possession of Controlled Substance

Yocom was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

John Salazar – Driving While Intoxicated

Destin Watkins – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Watkins was contacted while driving the wrong way down the on ramp to the highway. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana and a subsequent search of his vehicle yielded marijuana and a handgun.

Abigail Votaw – Theft of Property

Votaw was seen concealing items in the store in a stroller as well as concealing more items in the restroom. The stolen items were valued at $311. She admitted to stealing due to tough times with money.

Katlynn Votaw – Theft of Property

Votaw was seen concealing items in the store in a stroller as well as concealing more items in the restroom. The stolen items were valued at $311. She admitted to stealing due to tough times with money.

Alberto Montanez – Warrant

Montanez was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Johnathan Morales – Warrant

Morales was contacted at his residence and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Raymond Lott – Assault

Lott is accused of hitting a victim in the stomach and back of her head.

John Sanchez – Evading Arrest

Sanchez was pulled over for speeding but he kept driving then told officers he was trying to get home because his grandma called him.

Angela Trueblood – Warrant

Trueblood was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Crista Rendon – Warrant

Rendon was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

David Dangelo – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Dangelo was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, cocaine residue, and a handgun.

Delania Delaurie – Assault Family Violence

Delaurie was contacted during a fight in progress and was arrested.

Jerry Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Kimberly Parsons – Criminal Trespass, Failure to Identify

Parsons was contacted during a disturbance in progress where she refused to leave a gas station. She was then arrested for criminal trespass.

Lindsey Jackson – Assault

Jackson was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where she is accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee in a victim’s face and upper chest area.

Rhiana Titus – Assault Family Violence

Titus is accused of assaulting her boyfriend. He did have multiple injuries on his face, neck, and back.

John Bailey – Warrant

Bailey was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Bobby Fletcher – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest

Fletcher was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He also resisted arrested and was found to have drug related items in his backpack.

Alexx Cooper – Warrant

Cooper was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.